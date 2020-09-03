New Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept previews 2021 luxury SUV

Jeep is reviving the storied Wagoneer nameplate for a new family of premium SUVs and has previewed the range-topping Grand Wagoneer with a bold new concept that blends modern styling cues with nods to the iconic original car.

The first Wagoneer – launched in 1962 - is widely recognised as an early pioneer of the premium SUV segment and Jeep said “its return allows us to expand to a much more premium arena with new levels of design detail and advanced safety and technology features”.

The firm claims the Grand Wagoneer concept was designed with a dual focus on modernity and authenticity and “encapsulates the future of the ultimate premium SUV”. When it is launched in 2021, the Grand Wagoneer will supersede the Grand Cherokee as Jeep’s flagship model and compete with more upmarket models, including the Range Rover and BMW X5. It's not currently destined for the UK or Europe, however.

The production car will be available with a choice of three four-wheel drive systems, independent front and rear suspension and Jeep’s Quadra-Lift air suspension, hinting that off-road capability remains a priority despite the luxury shift.

Technical details remain unconfirmed, but the Grand Wagoneer concept features a plug-in hybrid powertrain, likely closely matched to that of the new Renegade and Wrangler 4xe PHEVs.

Although the production design is tipped to be toned down slightly, the concept gives a good idea of what to expect from the Grand Wagoneer.

Elements such as the modernised interpretation of Jeep’s trademark seven-vent front grille, for example, will probably be carried over wholesale. Although familiar from models such as the Wrangler, Renegade and Gladiator, the intake has been updated with black trim accents and latticework inserts and is framed by a new LED signature light design, which is said to emphasise the car’s width.