Jeep Recon is electric Land Rover Defender rival with near-600bhp

American SUV brand's range will grow to seven models with Recon and Wagoneer S arriving in 2025
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
15 September 2023

Jeep will take on the Land Rover Defender with the near-600bhp Jeep Recon electric off-roader as part of a big push to reinvigorate itself in Europe.

Launching in 2025 with a range of around 373 miles, the Recon will arrive as an unofficial electric sibling to the famed Jeep Wrangler

Sharing underpinning with the also 2025-bound Jeep Wagoneer S, the pair – along with the already released compact Jeep Avenger – will swell the brand’s UK range to seven models by the middle of the decade. 

This includes a fourth EV that CEO Christian Meunier has described as a look into the future of the brand. Covered teaser pictures indicate this will sit at the lower end of the lineup.

The Stellantis-owned American brand will go electric car-only in Europe in 2030. 

Jeep Recon Front

One of the most anticipated of those new models, the Defender-challenging Recon, will, like the range-topping Wagoneer S, be based on Stellantis’s new STLA Large architecture – making them some of the first models to be so. 

Although further technical details have yet to be released, a 0-60mph time of 3.5sec for both models has been confirmed.

Built in the US and released there first, the Recon will be offered and positioned as a raw take on off-road Jeeps of old, with options including removable doors and an open-top design, as on the Wrangler.

The Recon will sit alongside the Wrangler, confirmed Jeep’s European boss, Antonella Bruno, but the two cars will have slightly different sizes and positions in the range.

“The Recon in Europe will be a white-space car,” said Bruno. “It’s a unique car, very boxy and very capable. It will sit in a lower part of the [market] segment to the Wrangler.”

jeep wrangler

The Wrangler is offered outside of the UK as a plug-in hybrid, but Bruno said it wasn’t possible to engineer the current Wrangler 4xe in right-hand drive in this generation, so the off-roader will be the only Jeep not offered with an electrified drivetrain here by 2025.

“At a global level, we want to be the 4x4 leader in electrification,” said Bruno.

She noted that despite Jeep’s 4x4 heritage and positioning, it wasn’t targeting Land Rover as a rival in the UK and Europe, instead citing the likes of Volkswagen and Mini as brands from which it could conquer sales. 

Despite Jeep’s poor recent performance in Europe and the UK, Bruno believes the brand remains in good standing. 

“The brand is incredibly well known [in the UK],” she said. “The UK customer is ready to accept our new products with the Avenger.

"Starting with the Avenger and Grand Cherokee, we’re coming back to the UK with the right line-up. There’s confidence and expectation that we will change our presence in the UK.” 

Additional reporting by Mark Tisshaw

TStag 15 September 2023

Co-incides with the launch of the Electric Defender if reports are true (Range Rover due in 2024). 

Peter Cavellini 15 September 2023

Looks very European?, doesn't look as if it made from 5mm Aluminium and Coca-Cola bottles, it's quite attractive in a way, I'd prefer it with doors on though, I'd feel safer.

Andrew1 27 February 2023
At least it won't be just a cosmetic make-up of their cheapest model, with visible screw and a ridiculous price.
xxxx 27 February 2023

Still showing your ignorance at every oppotunity regarding JLR.

Andrew1 27 February 2023
Thanks for getting in touch at every opportunity.
xxxx 27 February 2023

You make it sooo easy with the same repetitive anti JLR nonesence regarding not being able to tell cars apart. 

Andrew1 27 February 2023
And you are very sooo easy to trigger. Do you work for JLR in Slovakia?

