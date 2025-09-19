BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jeep discounts Avenger EV by £3750 in response to ECG
UP NEXT
In-car software subscriptions face uncertain future

Jeep discounts Avenger EV by £3750 in response to ECG

Avenger has yet to qualify for the Electric Car Grant but Jeep has matched its maximum discount for a short period

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
19 September 2025

Jeep has cut the price of the electric Avenger by £3750 following the introduction of the government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG), for which it has yet to qualify.

The discount has been applied to all trim levels of the EV, meaning its price now ranges from £26,249 for the entry-level Longitude model to £30,249 for a range-topping Summit.

Jeep will also make a £1500 deposit contribution toward financing on the Avenger Summit when a buyer chooses a 0% APR contract, which requires a 20% down payment. This results in a monthly payment of £270 for the model.

The discounts and finance contributions will be available until 30 September.

Jeep is the latest in a line of manufacturers who do not yet qualify for the ECG but have introduced their own discount. Chinese brand Leapmotor moved first, cutting prices by £3750 to match the maximum discount provided by the grant, and it was soon followed by Alfa Romeo, MG and GWM, among others.

The criteria for electric cars to receive the grant are based on minimum sustainability criteria, including the manufacturer being signed up to the Science-Based Targets initiative for carbon emissions reduction. For those that qualify, the grant provides either £3750 or £1500 based on the emissions created by the production of the car and its battery.

Only two models currently qualify for the full £3750 grant: the Ford Puma Gen-E and the related Ford E-Tourneo Courier. A further 26 cars receive a £1500 discount.

Several manufacturers that have yet to be included in the scheme have hit out against its perceived preferential treatment of European manufacturers. 

Stella Li, chief of the European arm of Chinese manufacturer BYD, recently told Autocar that it was “not fair to consumers” because of its effective exclusion of Chinese brands. 

“They did that more to target Chinese firms, which is not fair to consumers," she said. "But we have to deal with that. We are not afraid, because I'm sure our sales numbers will continue increasing every single month.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Honda Civic R fronttracking
Honda Civic Type R
8
Honda Civic Type R
01 Peugeot e408 PEUGEOT
Peugeot e-408
7
Peugeot e-408
changan deepal s07 01
Changan Deepal S07
Changan Deepal S07
Toyota Corolla front three quarter
Toyota Corolla
8
Toyota Corolla
Nissan Micra review 2025 001
Nissan Micra
Nissan Micra

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
jeep avenger review 2024 01 tracking front

Jeep Avenger Electric

Maiden EV is a small car with big hopes of cracking Europe. Does it have what it takes?

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used cars for sale

 Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech Tech Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£9,629
37,504miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Kamiq 1.5 TSI ACT SE L Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£21,011
7,150miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai KONA 1.6 H-GDi N Line S DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£28,786
2,895miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen ID.3 Pro Performance 58kWh 1ST Edition Auto 5dr
2020
£15,229
22,795miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi 3 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£21,290
31,375miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 FSI V8 S Tronic Quattro Euro 5 5dr
2015
£25,475
57,538miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Citroen C3 Aircross 1.2 PureTech Shine Plus EAT6 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£15,940
13,702miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI SE DSG Auto 6Spd Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£9,995
83,331miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi RS3 2.5 TFSI Carbon Black Sportback S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£52,990
5,552miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 19 September 2025

Does this mean unsold ICE versions won't sell so well?

xxxx 19 September 2025

Which just shows what a BS scheme this ECG is.

Good to see (sarcasm here) the Turkish made Courier get the full UK taxpayer provided grant of 4k, no wonder they moved car and van production out of the UK.

imeanreally 19 September 2025

It is a bit of a farce. The reason that and the Puma (built in Romania) gets the full grant is because the drive unit is made in the UK. But like you highlight, that's not where the car is built. So we import parts into the UK to make the drive unit, then ship that thousands of miles away where the actual car is assembled then the car is shipped thousands of miles to the UK.

Meanwhile a car like the new R5 is made almost entirely from parts within 300km radius of the factory, and it is obviously only then a short hop to the UK - yet it only gets the lower band.

Labour claim it is about giving the greenest cars the biggest discount - complete nonsense. The Fords production is not greener overall.

ianp55 19 September 2025

The Courier used to be made in Turkey but is now built in Craiova Romania along with the Puma 

Latest Reviews

Honda Civic R fronttracking
Honda Civic Type R
8
Honda Civic Type R
01 Peugeot e408 PEUGEOT
Peugeot e-408
7
Peugeot e-408
changan deepal s07 01
Changan Deepal S07
Changan Deepal S07
Toyota Corolla front three quarter
Toyota Corolla
8
Toyota Corolla
Nissan Micra review 2025 001
Nissan Micra
Nissan Micra

View all car reviews