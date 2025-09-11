BACK TO ALL NEWS
BYD: Exclusion from Electric Car Grant won't slow our growth

Chinese firms' exclusion from scheme only hurts customers, says BYD vice-president Stella Li

James Attwood
News
1 min read
11 September 2025

The UK’s new Electric Car Grant scheme is “not fair to consumers” because it effectively excludes Chinese brands, according to BYD’s European boss – although she insists this won’t stop its rapid growth in the UK.

Eligibility for the ECG is determined by an EV's overall carbon manufacturing footprint, including the energy used for its production, which effectively excludes cars made in China from qualifying.

The Dolphin Surf supermini, BYD's cheapest UK-market EV, is priced from £18,650 without the subsidy (which is £1500 or £3750, depending on the carbon footprint of the EV in question).

