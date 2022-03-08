BACK TO ALL NEWS
Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo: 1000bhp concept gets roadster

Virtual open-top racer is available to drive now on Gran Turismo 7
News
2 mins read
8 March 2022

Jaguar has revealed a new electric concept car for the Gran Turismo 7 video game.

The Vision Gran Turismo Roadster - a development of a pair of previously revealed Vision GT concepts - features a sleek speedster-style design.

An open-top version of the original Vision Gran Turismo car, unveiled back in 2019, the new addition features a single seat for the driver – similar to the real-world Ferrari SP1 Monza – with a dorsal fin reminiscent of the Jaguar D-Type Le Mans racer, which features an LED-illuminated Union Jack laser-etched into the side. The fin itself is an active-aerodynamic feature, deploying at high speeds to increase stability.

The cabin is surrounded by a sleek wraparound windscreen, with a small lump that could possibly contain a rear-view mirror visible in the centre of the car. A pair of leather straps hold down the bonnet.

At the front, a redesigned grille plays host to a pair of LED foglights that also pay tribute to the D-Type. A new front splitter can also be seen, with a two-piece construction replacing the singular lip seen on the previous concept car.

Aside from the open-top layout and the restyled front end, the Roadster is otherwise identical to the 2019 concept. It shares the hypercar’s three-motor, 1004bhp all-electric drivetrain, with a lithium-ion battery pack providing up to 885lb ft of torque. This allows for a 0-60mph sprint “under two seconds” and a top speed “in excess of 200mph”. The concept weighs in at just 1400kg, with a “near 50:50” weight distribution.

The car is available now to players of Gran Turismo 7, along with the two previous concepts. Although it won’t lead to a production car, it displays themes that could make it into Jaguars of the future. A large proportion of Gran Turismo’s 83 million players are in the 25- to 35-year-old bracket, a demographic that the brand previously told us it considered vital to its future.

Jaguar’s last Vision Gran Turismo car - 2020’s 1900bhp Vision Gran Turismo SV, a racing version - was developed by workers from departments across the brand, including Jaguar Racing, the firm’s motorsports arm. A full-size model of the car was produced and exhibited at several motor shows.

Read more

2022 marks the sixth year of the Vision Gran Turismo project. Dreamt up by Polyphony Digital, the team behind the hugely popular racing game series, the programme invites major manufacturers to create advanced fictional cars to be added to the games.

Jaguar is one of 26 brands to have shown off a Vision Gran Turismo car so far, sitting alongside manufacturers such as Lamborghini, Bugatti and McLaren. Porsche recently showed off its own Vision Gran Turismo car before the newest instalment in the video game series launched.

