Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo: 1000bhp concept gets roadster

Jaguar has revealed a new electric concept car for the Gran Turismo 7 video game.

The Vision Gran Turismo Roadster - a development of a pair of previously revealed Vision GT concepts - features a sleek speedster-style design.

An open-top version of the original Vision Gran Turismo car, unveiled back in 2019, the new addition features a single seat for the driver – similar to the real-world Ferrari SP1 Monza – with a dorsal fin reminiscent of the Jaguar D-Type Le Mans racer, which features an LED-illuminated Union Jack laser-etched into the side. The fin itself is an active-aerodynamic feature, deploying at high speeds to increase stability.

The cabin is surrounded by a sleek wraparound windscreen, with a small lump that could possibly contain a rear-view mirror visible in the centre of the car. A pair of leather straps hold down the bonnet.

At the front, a redesigned grille plays host to a pair of LED foglights that also pay tribute to the D-Type. A new front splitter can also be seen, with a two-piece construction replacing the singular lip seen on the previous concept car.

Aside from the open-top layout and the restyled front end, the Roadster is otherwise identical to the 2019 concept. It shares the hypercar’s three-motor, 1004bhp all-electric drivetrain, with a lithium-ion battery pack providing up to 885lb ft of torque. This allows for a 0-60mph sprint “under two seconds” and a top speed “in excess of 200mph”. The concept weighs in at just 1400kg, with a “near 50:50” weight distribution.