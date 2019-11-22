Jaguar F-Type 2020 facelift seen again ahead of imminent reveal

Jaguar is getting ready to reveal an updated F-Type, and the latest spyshots give us our best look yet at the redesigned sports car ahead of an anticipated reveal in the coming weeks.

The photographs, taken near Jaguar Land Rover's Gaydon technical HQ, show a number of prototypes are shedding camouflage as testing ramps up. We can now see the restyled front end more clearly, with a new clamshell bonnet, slim, angular LED headlights mounted lower down the nose and a more prominent grille.

A look at the rear shows it retains the same vertical bootlid, but with new wraparound tail-lights and a reshaped bumper. A quick glimpse at the cabin doesn't reveal much, but it looks like the infotainment has moved on a generation, while the rotary dial climate display remains.

It's expected that much of the more advanced technology and infotainment features from the I-Pace and the 2019 XE will make its way into the F-Type. That means new digital dials, a larger and more feature-laden touchscreen, and substantial upgrades to the materials.