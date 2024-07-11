Ineos shows V8, eight-seat and rally-raid versions of Grenadier

Ineos has hinted at future variants of its Grenadier 4x4 with a collection of prototypes at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The five concepts – including a V8-engined version and an outlandish FIA-approved rally car – were revealed alongside the limited-run Grenadier Detour, which is the first car from Ineos's new bespoke division, Arcane Works.

The firm did not go so far as to confirm production intent for any of them, but did acknowledge that they give a "glimpse of potential future" additions to the line-up, which currently comprises just the Grenadier and Quartermaster pick-up.

Ineos's next stand-alone model line, the smaller, electric Fusilier 4x4, was recently pushed back indefinitely from its mooted 2027 launch date due to Ineos's concerns over EV uptake and legislation.

It is not clear if Ineos now plans to expand the Grenadier family rather than introduce new model lines, but notably none of these concepts features an electric powertrain.

Revealing the concepts in Sussex, Ineos Automotive CEO Lynn Calder said: “The Grenadier’s body-on-frame chassis has already proven itself to be incredibly versatile, so as we look to future product and limited editions, we want to keep innovating.

“As our new brand campaign states, the Grenadier is 'built for more', and over the next few years we will be showing just what that means.”

For one of the concepts, Ineos partnered German modifiers LeTech to equip the Grenadier with substantially raised suspension, portal axles and offset wheel hubs. The result, it claims, is an increase in ground clearance from 250mm to 514mm and a boost in wading depth from 800mm to 1050mm.

Ineos notes that it has already delivered portal axle-equipped Grenadiers to a German fire brigade, but has not indicated whether it could offer them as an option to regular customers.

The 'Shortermaster', meanwhile, as the name suggests, is a chopped-down version of the Quartermaster pick-up, with 305mm lopped off between the wheels and the rear seats moved forward to preserve as much of the load bay as possible.