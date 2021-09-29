Ineos Grenadier: UK dealers named ahead of July launch

Ineos will open its first UK Grenadier retailer in June ahead of the off-roader’s market launch in July.

The new car maker has today announced 24 outlets across the country, which will be based in existing Audi, BMW, Ferrari and Ford dealerships.

Priced from £48,000, the Grenadier is the first vehicle from Ineos, which says it wants customers to be “within 45 minutes of an official location” and is ramping up its network with a “backbone of selling partners”.

That entry price is for the two-seat version of the commercial Grenadier (including VAT), which will be sold alongside a five-seat crew-cab commercial variant and the full-size passenger-carrying SUV.

Full pricing will be confirmed in the coming days, Ineos said, along with full technical specifications. Pre-registration began last September and orders will open fully in May.

Retailers include Jardine Ferrari in Colchester and Sevenoaks, Day’s Audi in Neath, Halliwell Jones BMW in Chester and Harwoods Ford in Portsmouth.

They make up a sizeable portion of the 160 locations Ineos has signed up globally and will be supplemented by a further 10 UK locations.

The firm said it wants to have 200 globally by the end of 2022. It hasn't yet confirmed which UK location will be the first to open.

“We've worked tirelessly for over a year to find retail partners in the UK that share our enthusiasm and excitement for the Grenadier,” said Gary Pearson, Ineos's head of sales and marketing.

First customer deliveries will get under way in the final quarter of 2022, and the company envisages an eventual annual sales peak in the UK of 6000 units, skewed towards commercial variants.