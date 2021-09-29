BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ineos Grenadier: UK dealers named ahead of July launch
UP NEXT
Lucid Air electric saloon set for European launch in June

Ineos Grenadier: UK dealers named ahead of July launch

New car maker signs up 24 locations to sell 4x4 across the UK; order books open in May
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
25 April 2022

Ineos will open its first UK Grenadier retailer in June ahead of the off-roader’s market launch in July.

The new car maker has today announced 24 outlets across the country, which will be based in existing Audi, BMWFerrari and Ford dealerships.

Priced from £48,000, the Grenadier is the first vehicle from Ineos, which says it wants customers to be “within 45 minutes of an official location” and is ramping up its network with a “backbone of selling partners”.

Related articles

That entry price is for the two-seat version of the commercial Grenadier (including VAT), which will be sold alongside a five-seat crew-cab commercial variant and the full-size passenger-carrying SUV.

Full pricing will be confirmed in the coming days, Ineos said, along with full technical specifications. Pre-registration began last September and orders will open fully in May.

Retailers include Jardine Ferrari in Colchester and Sevenoaks, Day’s Audi in Neath, Halliwell Jones BMW in Chester and Harwoods Ford in Portsmouth.

They make up a sizeable portion of the 160 locations Ineos has signed up globally and will be supplemented by a further 10 UK locations.

The firm said it wants to have 200 globally by the end of 2022. It hasn't yet confirmed which UK location will be the first to open.

“We've worked tirelessly for over a year to find retail partners in the UK that share our enthusiasm and excitement for the Grenadier,” said Gary Pearson, Ineos's head of sales and marketing.

First customer deliveries will get under way in the final quarter of 2022, and the company envisages an eventual annual sales peak in the UK of 6000 units, skewed towards commercial variants.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Maserati Grecale GT front

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review
1 Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yari Iberian Cup tracking front

Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yaris Iberian Cup 2022 review

Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yaris Iberian Cup 2022 review
1-porsche-911-targa-4-GTS-action-front

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS UK review

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS UK review
1 Voyah FREE 2022 first drive review lead

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review
1 Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Ineos Grenadier 2021 prototype drive hero front

Ineos Grenadier

It may have the reassuring look of an experienced off-roader, but the Grenadier is an entirely new car from a company that has never built one before

Read our review
Back to top

Ineos plans to "make the buying process as convenient and painless as possible" with an equal focus on providing a digital retail model and a physical dealer network. 

In addition, Ineos has partnered with Bosch to provide aftersales support and plans to open 14 service-only facilities across the UK, although these locations have yet to be announced.

Globally, Grenadier owners will be able to have their car repaired and maintained at some 10,000 Bosch outlets in 150 counties. 

Outside of the UK, Ineos is exploring the possibility for BMW technicians to service the Grenadier, which is available with a choice of BMW straight-six petrol and diesel engines. 

Pearson previously explained that the Grenadier's predominantly built-to-order production model means the company won't be "proactively building stock", because customers "will want to do their own thing". He suggested that lead times will be in line with what is "typical" of other manufacturers. 

He also told Autocar that although Ineos is "not insulated" from the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, it has factored in any potential delays that might arise from the situation and is "very happy" that it will meet its proposed deadlines. 

As for future powertrain options, Ineos remains committed to a simple petrol-and-diesel offering from launch. Pearson suggested that although "electric technology has moved on hugely in the last few years", an EV drivetrain wouldn't yet be compatible with the weight, functionality and intended use case of the Grenadier. 

Car Review
Ineos Grenadier
1 Ineos Grenadier 2021 prototype drive hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Ineos does, however, have a fuel cell development partnership in place with Hyundai, which Pearson said has "no marketing spin around it". Ineos, he said, "wants to be at the forefront of developing the hydrogen economy".

Ineos is primarily a chemical engineering firm, producing 300,000 tonnes of hydrogen per year, and is engaged in a project to develop Europe's "clean hydrogen" network.

Advertisement
Back to top
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
27
Add a comment…
XLR8 25 April 2022

An overpriced Portaro Pampas for a different generation...

spoovy 30 September 2021

Availability of PCP deals will be interesting.  Lack of those could sink it for a large part of the target audience (people who want a high-status car but can't afford one).

At well over £50k for a realistically specced one it looks to be priced beyond the market it's supposed to be aimed at to me, as expected.  I foresee a few poshos with hobby farms buying them, then the novelty will wear off, the difficulty in servicing will kick in, and that'll be that.  It'll be just another oddity like G-wagens, sitting spotlessly clean outside Kensington townhouses.  People who really need a hard working off road vehicle will continue to buy pickups at half the price.

martin_66 30 September 2021
@TStag. Why would LandRover have ever even considered doing that? If they wanted to continue producing such an antiquated design all they had to do was spend a relatively small amount developing a car they already made.

LandRover are moving into the future, unlike this awful Ratcliffe bloke with his rip off of a very old design. I suspect this will be a big failure, with only the French military buying any in any sort of numbers, if at all. At least it will be foreign workers who will lose their jobs when this goes belly up, and not British workers.

Latest Drives

Maserati Grecale GT front

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review
1 Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yari Iberian Cup tracking front

Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yaris Iberian Cup 2022 review

Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yaris Iberian Cup 2022 review
1-porsche-911-targa-4-GTS-action-front

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS UK review

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS UK review
1 Voyah FREE 2022 first drive review lead

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review
1 Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review

View all latest drives