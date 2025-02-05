BACK TO ALL NEWS
Industry calls for car tax rethink as private EV sales miss targets

Electric car sales climbed 42% year-on-year in January, but still lagged well behind ZEV mandate targets

Felix Page
5 February 2025

The UK automotive industry is calling for more to be done to encourage private buyers into electric cars, as the latest sales figures reveal EV uptake is falling well short of the government's mandated targets. 

The 139,345 new cars registered in the UK last month included 29,634 pure-electric models, a significant 42% increase over the figure from this time last year, taking BEVs to a 21.3% market share.

Sales of diesel cars, meanwhile, were 7.7% down, and there was a 15.3% drop in the amount of petrol cars - but hybrid and plug-in hybrid sales were more steady, climbing 2.9% and 5.5%, respectively.

The rise of electrified car sales means petrol now fuels just over half of the UK new car parc, at 50.3%, and just 6.2% of new cars are diesel.

Nonetheless, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) notes that the BEV market share is still short of the 22% target that had been set for 2024 under the government's zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate - and further still behind the 28% EV mix that manufacturers must achieve in 2025.

The government is currently consulting with the automotive industry on potential changes to the ZEV mandate framework, in recognition that organic demand for electric cars falls short of the targets imposed by the scheme – which rise in increments to 80% in 2030. Some car makers are having to sell EVs at a heavy discount or buy ZEV credits from rival firms to avoid highly punitive fines for missing the targets.

The BEV market share will increase to 23.7% by the end of the year, the SMMT forecasts, still well short of the 28% mandate - and BEVs are expected to comprise just 28.3% of the market in 2026 against a target of 33%.

"This gap between demand and ambition is why the review of the Vehicle Emissions Trading Scheme and its flexibilities is essential and must deliver meaningful changes urgently," said the SMMT, "else there will likely be significant negative consequences for the market, industry and, potentially, the consumer."

The trade body highlighted that discounts on EVs topped £4.5bn in 2024, which "helped drivers make the switch", but said that "consumers are still reticent, looking for greater encouragement from government and elsewhere". 

There is currently no government-backed incentive scheme for private buyers to switch into EVs, following the removal of the plug-in car grant in 2021, meaning "retail buyers still lack a meaningful incentive to buy an EV", the SMMT added. 

Furthermore, the UK's Expensive Car Supplement (ECS) will be applied to electric cars from 1 April, meaning that any electric car costing more than £40,000 – a threshold implied eight years ago – attracts a £3110 tax bill over the first six years of ownership. 

Because of the higher costs of producing electric cars, the SMMT says, the change applies to "the majority" of EVs on the market, and "will impact both the new and used car markets, undermining the goal of a mass market transition".

"As a result, the industry is calling for tax plans to be revised to ensure the system is fair and avoids dissuading those who want to buy an EV."

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes called the imposition of the ECS on electric cars "the wrong measure at the wrong time". 

"Rather than penalising EV buyers, we should be taking every step to encourage more drivers to make the switch, helping meet government, industry and societal climate change goals.” 

The SMMT says more than twice as many electric vehicles were resisted in January 2025 than in the whole of 2017, when the ECS was introduced, and so "raising the eligibility threshold for EVs – or exempting them from the ECS entirely – would send the message that EVs are essentials, not luxuries, and ensure vehicle taxation remains fair and appropriate for today’s market conditions".

Overall, the UK car market dipped 2.5% in January "against a backdrop of weak economic confidence", which meant buyers swerved showrooms. The SMMT forecasts that the UK will register some 1.95 million cars this year, down 0.2% on 2024.

The best-selling car in the UK last month was the Kia Sportage, with 3476 units sold, followed closely by the Nissan Qashqai and Vauxhall Corsa.

Felix Page
