Official: Honda and Nissan confirm merger plans

Government invites car makers to help reshape ZEV mandate

Transport secretary will work with automotive and charging firms en route to phasing out ICE cars by 2030

Felix Page
News
4 mins read
24 December 2024

The government has invited vehicle manufacturers and EV charging companies to give their views on how to successfully phase out pure-combustion cars by 2030.

New transport secretary Heidi Alexander has launched a consultation on the UK's transition to electric cars, in a bid to "restore clarity for vehicle manufacturers and the charging industry so that they have the confidence to invest in the UK in the long-term and drive growth in the UK automotive industry".

It comes after business secretary Jonathan Reynolds acknowledged recently that the level of organic demand for electric cars is falling short of the targets imposed by the previous Conservative government's Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate, and pledged to work with the automotive industry to find "options for a better way forward".

Speaking to the automotive industry in November, Reynolds said: “We get the seriousness of the situation and we get the urgency,” he said, adding that a decision would be made by January. 

“We know that you need certainty and that's why we will fast-track that consultation, giving you clarity on the direction of travel, and assuring you have the answers you need in the coming weeks before you make decisions in January.”

Now, with January just a week away, the government is seeking feedback on how to update the framework of the ZEV mandate, which currently states that car makers must achieve an EV sales mix of 22% in 2024 – rising incrementally each year to 80% by 2030 – or face heavy fines for every non-electric car sold over the threshold.

EV sales are forecast to achieve only an 18.5% market share this year, and many manufactures are selling a far smaller proportion of electric cars, raising doubts about the attainability of higher targets in the years to come. Already, some car firms are throttling back sales of ICE cars and selling their EVs at profit-busting discounts to get over the threhold.

The government says there are already "a range of flexibilities" built into the ZEV mandate, referring to the ability for manufacturers to trade EV sales 'credits', and the Vehicle Emissions Trading (VETS) scheme which essentially imposes less stringent EV sales targets on car makers with lower overall fleet emissions.

The consultation, though, will "explore the design of the flexibilities to ensure they continue to support manufacturers".

It is not clear what modifications to this scheme could look like, but possibilities include allowing hybrid vehicles to partly count towards EV sales targets, factoring in light commercial vehicle sales as well as cars, and counting UK-built electric vehicles towards their respective manufacturer's goal.

Importantly, the consultation will also seek to determine exactly what sort of hybrid cars can be sold after 2030, by which point pure-electric cars are currently scheduled to make up 80% of the market and pure-petrol and -diesel models are to be taken off sale.

This latest move is also in line with a "wider push to make it easier and cheaper for drivers to charge their electric cars". 

There are more than 72,000 public EV chargers in operation, says the government, with another 100,000 planned to be installed by local authorities using the Local EV Infrastructure (LEVI) fund. 

In keeping with this objective, the government has committed to changing planning legislation to make it easier to install chargers. Installers will be able to use a street work permit, rather than licences, to "make it easier and quicker" to get the job done. 

"This consultation is focused on how, not if, we reach the 2030 target," said the government. "It will give the sector the opportunity to consider how the current arrangements and flexibilities are working, which hybrid cars can be sold alongside zero emission models between 2030 and 2035, and any further support measures to help make the transition a success for industry and consumers."

It added: "Getting this transition right and supporting the growth of the electric vehicle market in the UK will enable Britain to tap into a multibillion-pound industry, create high paid jobs for decades to come and deliver on our plan for change by putting more money in the pockets of hardworking families."

The government points to data which suggests "EVs are cheaper to own and drive than ever, and can run from as little as 2p per mile", adding that charging an EV at home could save up to £750 per year compared to an ICE car.

It also said "upfront costs are coming down, with one in three used electric cars now costing under £20,000 to buy". 

ricequackers 24 December 2024

Abolish it and let the market decide instead of imposing Soviet-style production diktats. If you want more people to buy electric cars, remove VAT and VED from them (as is the case in Norway), remove VAT on public chargers, and mandate minimum standards on public chargers (minimum reliability level, must always accept cards and cash, must be accessible for the disabled etc.)

Above all, the government should make electricity cheaper. There is no reason other than subsidies, net zero mandates and other market interference that electricity costs twice the price it should be. If it was down to 10p/kWh the public would be absolutely rushing out to buy electric cars and heat pumps en masse; they're not currently do so because electricity is so damn expensive.

The Apprentice 24 December 2024

Scrap mandates and let the market decide. There.. fixed.

Peter Cavellini 24 December 2024

This read like a Labour manifesto flyer,we will do this we will do that, because of so n so etc, yes, nice ambitious policies to have,but, as we all know, other factors will come along and derail them,and by the tim3 2030 comes round I won't particularly care because I hardly drive now,so by then I might not be driving.

