Ian Callum's Vanquish 25 project makes UK public debut

“There are things on the car I’ve always wanted to fix,” he said. “Now I have the chance.”
One strong theme running through the whole car is a unique fabric and trim pattern that Ian Callum, a loyal Scot, calls his “abstract tartan”. It appears in the Vanquish in surprising places, such as air outlets and speaker grilles, as well as seating and trim panels and will be used on Callum cars in future.
The partners at Callum have already built two Vanquish prototypes, one to show off their body and cabin developments and another to perfect a new suspension set-up that runs to bigger wheels and tyres, stiffer springs and dampers plus changes to anti-roll bars and suspension bushes.
All cars also get larger-diameter carbon-ceramic brakes plus new 20in wheels that use the Vanquish’s original pattern but are now offset to improve stability and stance.
Each V12 engine gets software, camshaft and exhaust changes to boost its power by around 60bhp to between 500bhp and 600bhp, depending on the model. A modern six-speed torque-converter automatic is offered, although many owners are expected to stick with the Vanquish’s original automated manual gearbox.
Ian Callum’s “new old” Aston is still very recognisable as an original Vanquish but has many modern details. There’s a new-style front bumper and grille, the latter subtly framed with carbonfibre and its horizontal bars most prominent. The lights are new LED units and the old, round foglights (Callum calls them “frog eyes”) are dropped in favour of air scoops for the bigger front brakes. There are new-design exterior mirrors (“we’ve dropped the old boxing gloves”) plus handsome side skirts incorporating a four-notch design that will become a feature of future Callum cars.
The exhaust’s back box has been reduced in size and incorporated into the rear bumper assembly to improve the efficiency of the rear diffuser and the car gets new LED tail-lights, an unusual and expensive feature (but necessary, Ian Callum insists).
More subtle improvements abound. Special Michelin tyres carry the Callum tartan on their sidewalls. The side windows are framed with specially fabricated trim pieces (not the Jaguar cast-offs of the original). The interior is completely retrimmed over new architecture, with the emphasis on high-quality materials and execution. The new front seats adopt a more sporting profile and the tiny rear seats have been ditched in favour of better accommodation for those in the front. There’s a new screen-based HMI and a demountable Bremont watch is fitted into the centre of every fascia.
jason_recliner
STUNNING
The Vanquish was already a very handsome, very brutish car. This is next level stuff.
jmd67
I always thought it was an
I always thought it was an absolute stunner but I could spend £550k a lot better than on one of these. Maybe a new DBS and a low mile Aventador for example. I'm sure you'll all be able to spend your fictional half mill better than on this vanity project.
Hughbl
Exactly
You can get an Aston Martin DBS SUPERLEGGERA for £225,000 - so you can afford two and still have £100,000 in change. Plus, I'm not a fan of 'abstract tartan'.
Boris9119
Have to Agree
Have to agree jmd67, not where my half million would go.
Lanehogger
Looks great, interior a massive leap forward
The exterior of the original Vanquish is stunning although as a minor gripe I always felt the rear looked a bit lame especially due to the graphics and lense colours of the rear lights. This reworked model addresses those IMO while the front looks even better and more aggressive. But more importanty is the revised interior which looks great and more fitting for a car of this type and price. Even back in the day the original model's interior looked awful, cheap and tacky. Although we should be grateful it didn't come with the Project Vantage concept's interior, what with its Ford Ka air vents.
streaky
Does the wheel and suspension spec really need changing?
"a new suspension set-up that runs to bigger wheels and tyres, stiffer springs and dampers plus changes to anti-roll bars and suspension bushes"
- oh dear, the same old designer fetish. Better go to the dentist and have your fillings checked before chancing a bumpy road in one of these!
typos1
Aston's styling has been so
Aston's styling has been so boring for the last 20 years, so Callum's "talent" for designing bland, anodyne, characterless, me-too cars with most of their brand identity stripped away will fit right in.
XXXX just went POP.
Sundym
Don't agree at all
clara robles
Peter Cavellini
Looks good...
Time will tell, make it yours is another jingoistic phrase, be interesting to see some customers idea of tasteful upgrades.....?
Peter Cavellini.
