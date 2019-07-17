Ex-Jaguar design chief Ian Callum launches design firm

Ex-Jaguar design chief Ian Callum has launched a new business venture, just weeks after his high-profile departure from the company’s styling department.

Named after its founder and design director, Callum is an independent design and engineering firm that will create bespoke products for clients across a variety of industries, including lifestyle, travel and design.

The new company is headquartered in Warwick, not far from where Callum himself once penned pivotal Jaguar models such as the XF and I-Pace, and comprises a team of 18 audio, art, fashion, motorsport and lifestyle experts.

Ian Callum said: “In today’s modern world, collaboration is the catalyst for new ideas, and this is our ethos and inspiration, both within our team and as we look to work with partners in the future.

“Callum is an exciting new chapter that will focus on ‘Journeys to Destinations’, and all that encompasses.”