Ex-Jaguar design chief Ian Callum launches design firm

New independent company will be based in Warwick and undertake a diverse range of commissions
Felix Page Autocar writer
by Felix Page
17 July 2019

Ex-Jaguar design chief Ian Callum has launched a new business venture, just weeks after his high-profile departure from the company’s styling department

Named after its founder and design director, Callum is an independent design and engineering firm that will create bespoke products for clients across a variety of industries, including lifestyle, travel and design. 

The new company is headquartered in Warwick, not far from where Callum himself once penned pivotal Jaguar models such as the XF and I-Pace, and comprises a team of 18 audio, art, fashion, motorsport and lifestyle experts. 

Ian Callum said: “In today’s modern world, collaboration is the catalyst for new ideas, and this is our ethos and inspiration, both within our team and as we look to work with partners in the future.

“Callum is an exciting new chapter that will focus on ‘Journeys to Destinations’, and all that encompasses.”

Our Verdict

Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace 2018 road test review hero front

It looks the part, promises 0-60mph in 4.5sec, has a near-300 mile range, and is among the first luxury EVs to arrive from an established brand. Can the I-Pace topple Tesla?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Audi S4 2019 first drive review - hero front
    16 July 2019
    First Drive
    Audi S4 2019 review
    S4 ditches petrol for a V6 TDI engine and mild-hybridisation. Just how...
  • Audi A4 2019 first drive review - hero front
    16 July 2019
    First Drive
    Audi A4 2019 review
    Tech upgrades give the A4’s cabin a welcome lift. Dynamically much the same...
  • BMW 1 Series M135i 2019 first drive review - hero front
    16 July 2019
    First Drive
    BMW 1 Series M135i 2019 review
    Fastest BMW 1 Series is quick and accomplished but lacks the character of the...

The company’s three other co-founders have also had a significant impact on Britain’s motoring landscape. 

David Fairbairn is the firm’s programme director, and was partly responsible for Jaguar’s recreation of the iconic Lightweight E-Type, revealed in 2014. He said the new company “brings together highly experienced, skilled and enthusiastic people that share the same want - the opportunity and freedom to create and produce products that excite”. 

The other co-founders are engineering director Adam Donfrancesco, an ex-Noble and Aston Martin engineer, and commercial director Tom Bird, who helped to orchestrate the Jaguar C-X75 concept’s appearance in the James Bond film Spectre. 

The company is set to release official details of its first project in the coming weeks. 

Read more

Ian Callum: the man who revived Jaguar design​

Jaguar C-X75 concept review

The heroes of Ian Callum

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Audi S4 2019 first drive review - hero front
    16 July 2019
    First Drive
    Audi S4 2019 review
    S4 ditches petrol for a V6 TDI engine and mild-hybridisation. Just how...
  • Audi A4 2019 first drive review - hero front
    16 July 2019
    First Drive
    Audi A4 2019 review
    Tech upgrades give the A4’s cabin a welcome lift. Dynamically much the same...
  • BMW 1 Series M135i 2019 first drive review - hero front
    16 July 2019
    First Drive
    BMW 1 Series M135i 2019 review
    Fastest BMW 1 Series is quick and accomplished but lacks the character of the...