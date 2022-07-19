BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hyundai working on sub-€20k electric city car
UP NEXT
Audi Q6 E-tron Sportback tipped for 2024 launch

Hyundai working on sub-€20k electric city car

Marque joins other brands, such as Volkswagen, also looking at entering small electric car market
News
1 min read
19 July 2022

Hyundai is working on a sub-€20,000 (£17,041) electric city car that it plans to launch in Europe as its new entry-level model.

The as yet unnamed car could be a successor to the Hyundai i10, which was released in 2020, and will join 11 other electric vehicles Hyundai plans to release on the continent by 2030.

The city car will rival similar projects being undertaken by the Volkswagen Group, which will release them at around the same price under its VW, Skoda and Cupra brands.

Related articles

However, a production-ready version of the Korean brand’s car is still a little while off, Hyundai Motor Europe marketing chief Andreas-Christoph Hofmann told Automotive News Europe.

The move towards affordable small cars, especially electric-powered ones, comes as manufacturers look at ways of releasing new models but staying within new, tighter emissions regulations.

Hofmann said city cars “are tough to sell profitably”, due to their low pricing and the technology needed to electrify smaller vehicles.

Despite a worry over profits, the brand is currently toasting the success of its second quarter results, as the marque increased European sales by 8.2%. EVs accounted for 16% of this.

Car Review
Hyundai i10
Hyundai i10 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

It will hope that the electric Hyundai Ioniq 6 will push this further when it is released later this year. Expected to be priced from £45,000, it has a 379-mile range and 329bhp output.

“We are confident about the second half [of the year],” Hofmann said.

Used cars for sale

 Hyundai I10 1.0 SE Euro 5 5dr
2014
£6,650
31,366miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 Premium Euro 6 5dr
2019
£8,960
34,943miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 Premium Euro 5 5dr
2016
£7,500
22,299miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 SE Euro 6 5dr
2018
£8,320
22,557miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.2 SE Connect Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,299
13,670miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.2 Premium SE Euro 6 5dr
2019
£11,890
12,415miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.2 Classic Euro 5 5dr
2011
£4,596
38,421miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.1 ES Euro 4 5dr
2009
£1,989
95,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.2 Classic Euro 5 5dr
2011
£4,390
24,419miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

99 Mini Resolute front dynamic
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Ford Focus ST 2022 front corner
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Hyundai i10 2020 road test review - hero front

Hyundai i10

Third-generation city car returns to a class many are deserting. Can it make a case for itself?

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
magureanu razvan 19 July 2022

The plans are not new. The electric drive will be supplied by Borg Warner which built an extremely compact propulsion system which include in the same housing the engine and the gearbox. According to first unofficial informations the power will go up to 100 HP. There will be parallel models from Hyundai and Kia and the estimated base price is below 20,000 euro. But I am not so confident that will be so. Today, a Dacia Spring with a 45 HP engine sots 21,400 euro and the CCS plus is another 500 euro So 21,900 euro in total. A VW e-up is priced at minimum 26,300 euro. 

Latest Drives

99 Mini Resolute front dynamic
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Ford Focus ST 2022 front corner
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review

View all latest drives