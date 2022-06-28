2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets 379-mile range and 329bhp

After revealing the design of the Ioniq 6 last month, Hyundai has confirmed additional technical details of its rakish upcoming electric saloon before it heads to UK dealerships in early 2023.

Previewed in 2020 by the sleek and ultra-low Prophecy concept, the Ioniq 6 is Hyundai’s first foray into the electric saloon market, having established a foothold in the EV segment with the Hyundai Kona Electric, Hyundai Ioniq hatch and Hyundai Ioniq 5. At 4855mm long, 1880mm wide and 1495mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2950mm, it is a close match in size for the Tesla Model 3 – as well as the Polestar 2 and BMW i4.

The Ioniq 6 mainly uses the same mechanicals as the retro-styled Ioniq 5 SUV. Based on the modular E-GMP platform, the saloon comes with a choice of a 53kWh or 77.4kWh battery.

The smaller one always comes with a single 226bhp rear motor, while the long-range version is optionally available with a 329bhp, twin-motor four-wheel drive arrangement. Hyundai says this 329bhp powertrain is able to propel the Ioniq 6 from 0-62mph in 5.1sec.

Being a lower and more streamlined car makes the Ioniq 6 more efficient than the 5 SUV. In its most slippery configuration, it will have a drag coefficient of just 0.21Cd and is expected to be capable of achieving 4.4mpkWh, which would be better even than a Tesla Model 3, the current leader for efficiency. The longest-range version is estimated to be able to do 379 miles on a charge.

The other strength of the E-GMP platform is its 800V electrical architecture, which enables it to use the fastest chargers available. Using a 350kW supply, the battery can be replenished from 10-80% in 18 minutes.

Unlike the Ioniq 5, the 6 moves away from heritage-inspired design cues and adopts a much more aeroled ‘single-curve’ silhouette, which will help to optimise efficiency while, says Hyundai, embodying “the concepts of Sensuous Sportiness and optimistic futurism”.