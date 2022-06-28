BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets 379-mile range and 329bhp
UP NEXT
Nearly new buying guide: BMW X7

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets 379-mile range and 329bhp

Streamlined new electric saloon will go on sale next year; £45k price likely
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
5 mins read
28 June 2022

After revealing the design of the Ioniq 6 last month, Hyundai has confirmed additional technical details of its rakish upcoming electric saloon before it heads to UK dealerships in early 2023.

Previewed in 2020 by the sleek and ultra-low Prophecy concept, the Ioniq 6 is Hyundai’s first foray into the electric saloon market, having established a foothold in the EV segment with the Hyundai Kona Electric, Hyundai Ioniq hatch and Hyundai Ioniq 5. At 4855mm long, 1880mm wide and 1495mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2950mm, it is a close match in size for the Tesla Model 3 – as well as the Polestar 2 and BMW i4.

The Ioniq 6 mainly uses the same mechanicals as the retro-styled Ioniq 5 SUV. Based on the modular E-GMP platform, the saloon comes with a choice of a 53kWh or 77.4kWh battery.

Related articles

The smaller one always comes with a single 226bhp rear motor, while the long-range version is optionally available with a 329bhp, twin-motor four-wheel drive arrangement. Hyundai says this 329bhp powertrain is able to propel the Ioniq 6 from 0-62mph in 5.1sec.

Being a lower and more streamlined car makes the Ioniq 6 more efficient than the 5 SUV. In its most slippery configuration, it will have a drag coefficient of just 0.21Cd and is expected to be capable of achieving 4.4mpkWh, which would be better even than a Tesla Model 3, the current leader for efficiency. The longest-range version is estimated to be able to do 379 miles on a charge.

The other strength of the E-GMP platform is its 800V electrical architecture, which enables it to use the fastest chargers available. Using a 350kW supply, the battery can be replenished from 10-80% in 18 minutes.

Unlike the Ioniq 5, the 6 moves away from heritage-inspired design cues and adopts a much more aeroled ‘single-curve’ silhouette, which will help to optimise efficiency while, says Hyundai, embodying “the concepts of Sensuous Sportiness and optimistic futurism”. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Ford Focus ST 2022 front corner
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
01 Skoda Karoq 2022 FD hero track
The Skoda Karoq has just been facelifted...
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Hyundai Ioniq

Hyundai Ioniq

It may not be particularly exciting, but the Hyundai Ioniq Electric and Hybrid varieties are decent additions to the UK's growing low emission marketplace

Read our review
Back to top

Together with the low-slung front end, it gives a drag coefficient of just 0.21 – creating one of the most aerodynamically efficient production cars available and making it, according to Hyundai, a “streamliner” rather than a conventional saloon.

Head of Hyundai Styling Simon Loasby explained that a liftback was considered, but the packaging of the hinges would impact rear headroom, as well as the much-vaunted drag coefficient.

The influence of the Prophecy is clear in the pixel-style light clusters, subtle ducktail rear spoiler and curved shoulder line, but the Ioniq 6 is a taller and thus more practical proposition, with a roofline roughly 200mm higher off the ground than that of the show car – chiefly because of the 150mm-thick battery pack. 

To show off the new design, the Ioniq 6 will be available in a wider selection of colours including metallic red and several blues and greens.

Combined with the flat floor and an overt focus on ergonomics in the cabin, this means, chief designer SangYup Lee told Autocar, that the Ioniq 6 can be used by owners “almost like a third room. The single curvature creates a very nice warm ‘cocoon’ atmosphere inside. Exterior design is the main factor in a customer’s purchase decision, but for an EV the interior will be the distinguisher for the brand.”

Advertisement
Back to top

Four colour schemes will be offered: two-tone grey, dark olive green with light grey, black with pale brown, and black. The interior design is dominated by the twin 12.0in displays for the gauge cluster and infotainment. The latter supports the pairing of multiple phones at the same time, so that one can be used for phone calls and one for music streaming.

The centre console is flat so front-seat occupants can work on their laptops or tablets. There is a minimalistic ‘cow-horn’- shaped dashboard housing a pair of 12.0in screens in one panel as part of a new ‘user-centric’ architecture and the centre console floats to free up space in the front cabin. In addition, the long wheelbase allows for competitive levels of leg room in both rows.

Compared to the Ioniq 5, the 6 has a more driver-centric positioning. It also gets a few more dynamic touches, including an ‘EV Performance tune-up’, which allows the driver to specify multiple drive mode configurations for different situations. 

It is similar to modes currently available in the firm’s existing N performance models. Another new feature is that the mood lighting will change with the car’s speed. Smartphone is included, though the firm has retained a number of physical buttons. 

In keeping with Hyundai’s sustainability ethos, the interior is also trimmed in an array of eco-friendly materials, including flaxseed-dyed artificial leather, recycled PET plastics, vegetable oil-based paints and recycled fishing nets.

Advertisement
Back to top

The Ioniq 6 is planned to enter production in the third quarter of 2022, with first deliveries due for the end of the year. Loasby also confirmed that smaller Ioniq models are in the works.

More information on UK-specific options and pricing will be revealed closer to its market launch in the first quarter of next year. But taking into consideration prices of the Ioniq 5 and the cars the Ioniq 6 will go up against, a starting price in the region of £45,000 is feasible. 

Q&A: SangYup Lee, head of global design, Hyundai

​​What were the challenges in evolving the Prophecy concept?

“One of the biggest challenges was to get the outline of a streamliner with a single-curve design and big interior space yet without losing the dynamic character.

“Obviously, aerodynamics are a huge player. We were able to go down to 0.21 Cd, which is a fantastic number compared with other EVs. We spent a lot of time at the wind tunnel.”

Did performance influence the design?

“In a way, it’s a default: we must deliver the range and the functionality. But fundamentally, an EV is a battery pack with motors, so what else can we do differently? One big factor was the typological challenge we wanted to create. We don’t want to create something typical. Instead, we’re doing a single-curvature design. We don’t want to call this a ‘saloon’.”

Advertisement
Back to top

Will you continue to think in ‘eras’ of car design?

“Right now, we’re going through a bit of a dark era, but even in a dark era, there is always hope. It’s almost like Hyundai can take a time machine and go back to an era like the early ’70s: wasn’t that fantastic? All the race cars… it was just great.”

Ioniq 7: An SUV with an Audi A2 vibe

Car Review
Hyundai Ioniq
Hyundai Ioniq
Read our full road test review
Read more

The Ioniq 5 nodded to the 1980s with its pixel light clusters and angular silhouette and the new Ioniq 6 leans heavily on 1930s-inspired cues, but the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 7 SUV will be “something else again”, according to design boss SangYup Lee.

Previewed by the Seven concept last year, the Ioniq 7 will evolve into a Santa Fe-sized range-topper that will embody Hyundai’s aim to be “a time machine” to different design eras. It won’t be “a traditional SUV”, said Lee, who cites the Audi A2 as a design influence and said it will have a better drag coefficient than any combustion equivalent.

Used cars for sale

 Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 Gdi Hybrid Se 5dr Dct
2017
£13,450
72,333miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 Gdi Hybrid Premium 5dr Dct
2018
£14,995
50,770miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 Gdi Hybrid Premium Se 5dr Dct
2017
£15,900
48,201miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 Gdi Hybrid Premium 5dr Dct
2018
£15,990
57,000miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 Gdi Hybrid Premium 5dr Dct
2018
£15,999
57,689miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 Gdi Hybrid Premium 5dr Dct
2017
£15,999
30,729miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 Gdi Hybrid Premium 5dr Dct
2019
£16,591
59,355miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 Gdi Hybrid Se 5dr Dct
2018
£16,650
27,243miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 Gdi Hybrid Premium 5dr Dct
2018
£16,750
37,827miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
13
Add a comment…
gavsmit 29 June 2022

Lovely - but when is someone going to launch a truly affordable EV that the majority of people can afford (even on never-ending, never-owning finance)?

Shame that Hyundai, traditionally known for producing good value but not class-leading cars, isn't likely to, given their current and future models.

soldi 29 June 2022
Concept promised much, but this production version looks too tall and too narrow. Has lost its attraction and ends up looking like a poor interpretation of the Mercedes CLS that was launched 20 years ago. Shame.
bol 29 June 2022

If it wasn't so tall it wouldn't look too narrow. It's interesting but visually can't cash the cheques that the Prophecy concept wrote. 

jason_recliner 29 June 2022

More Hyundai/Kia BRILLIANCE. 

Peter Cavellini 29 June 2022
jason_recliner wrote:

More Hyundai/Kia BRILLIANCE. 

see they're being investigated for a " Deiselgate irregularities " , alleged cheap devices etc, oh dear.

Latest Drives

Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Ford Focus ST 2022 front corner
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
01 Skoda Karoq 2022 FD hero track
The Skoda Karoq has just been facelifted...
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review

View all latest drives