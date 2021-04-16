Hyundai reinvents original Pony as slick retro tribute

Hyundai has revealed a modern reconstruction of its seminal 1970s hatchback, the Pony, using elements of its most up-to-date technology and design language.
Created by storied car designer Giorgetto Giugiaro, the original Pony made its debut in 1975 and was Korea’s first mass-produced and exported car. Today, it is remembered as a landmark car for the country and Hyundai.
The Pony has also had more recent significance for the company: it was a defining influence on the first car to be rolled out under Hyundai’s new Ioniq electric sub-brand, the Ioniq 5, and, before that, the 45 concept car.
Created for display in Hyundai’s recently opened Motorstudio Busan in South Korea, the revived Pony is characterised by its angular, retro silhouette and is finished in matt silver.
Although the design is distinctively old-school and the silhouette unchanged from that of the original, the Pony recreation features modern technology, including camera-based mirrors, digital-touch transmission and the same pixelated round headlights and tail-lights as the Ioniq 5's.
More radical modernisation work has been undertaken inside the car, where a simple aluminium-style dashboard and featureless centre console hint at more contemporary underpinnings.
Most notable, perhaps, is that the instrument panel uses Nixie tubes - illuminated vacuum cylinders - rather than a conventional clock or dial set-up, and that the Pony is equipped with a scooter-style ‘last-mile mobility device’ stowed in the boot.
The south korean hyundai pony aka the cheap Mitsubishi Lancer copy that was: Engineered by an Englishman Designed by an Italian Running gear and electrics are all Mitsubishi (Saturn engine) funny how south koreans economic success is always based of leaching off other nations most specifically Japanese who did all of the heavy lifting. Virtually every pre 2000s south korean car is a based off a Japanese ‘donor’ in some form Don’t forget from the 70s until until the 2000s ALL Japanese branded goods was banned in south korea, this bs law was used to stir up rabid xenophobic nationalistic anti-Japanese pride plus its was a good excuse to force the Japanese to share their IP and tech with them , example: Japanese car companies who wanted to sell cars in the nation had to partner with a sk company who would then sell a knockdown kit rebadge. Some notable exampled re-badges: hyundai grandeur re-badged Mitsubishi Debonair, hyundai galloper re-badged Mitsubishi shogun, hyundai comboy re-badged Nintendo NES, samgsung Super Aladdin Boy rebadged Sega Megadrive, first gen kia sportage was based off a modified Mazda Bongo The list goes on and on but the point is why celebrate so called south korean pride with this pony when all it was based off was leaching off other companies innovations and claiming they “came a long way” 40 years later?