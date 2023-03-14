How Japan’s small Kei cars could thrive in Europe

If there was ever a time for kei cars to do well in the UK, it would be now.” That’s according to Torque GT, one of the UK’s leading importers of Japanese cars.

Demand for these microcars is growing, says the firm, driven by the arrival of “brilliant” new models coinciding with growing concerns about low-emissions zones such as London’s ULEZ.

Kei (short for keijidosha) cars are Japanese market models with government-regulated size and engine displacement limits, first introduced after the Second World War to help get the country moving again.

Tax and insurance benefits, as well as exemption from shako shomeisho rules – requiring motorists to prove they have off-street, overnight parking – eventually spurred on strong demand for these vehicles.

Despite swingeing cuts to monetary incentives, kei cars today remain among Japan’s most popular models. They accounted for more than one in three of the 4.2 million new cars sold in Japan last year, giving importers a huge stock to choose from in the coming years.

According to Torque GT, “demand [in the UK] is only increasing”. Although buyers have historically sought sporting models with a cult following – such as the Honda Beat, Honda S660 and Suzuki Cappuccino – their appetite for more mainstream models is growing. These include the Toyota Pixis Mega mini-MPV as well as the Honda Acty and Subaru Sambar pick-ups.

Concerns around low-emissions zones such as London’s ULEZ are often mentioned by buyers, says Torque GT, although the importer has not yet “seen this as a main driver”. However, it said: “We anticipate this to change as more buyers become aware of kei cars.”

A raft of new electric kei cars, undercutting larger alternatives from Western manufacturers, could well capitalise on the demand prompted by the expansion of such zones.

According to a survey by Autocar’s sibling publication Move Electric, the upcoming extension of the capital’s ULEZ (to cover all London boroughs) could prompt 39.8% of motorists within its boundaries to switch to an electric car. However, cost remains an issue for many motorists.

The Dacia Spring demonstrates a clear appetite for affordable electric cars. The Romanian brand’s A-segment crossover is smaller than a Ford Fiesta, is capped at 62mph and can drive up to only 140 miles per charge.

However, priced from roughly £14,000 (in France, with local incentives), it found nearly 50,000 buyers in Europe last year, according to Jato Dynamics. That’s more than fully sized and heavily marketed models including the Cupra Born, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Polestar 2.