Honda unwraps radical sixth-generation Civic Type R

The new Honda Civic Type R hot hatch has finally been revealed, and it’s set to be the most powerful variant of the model ever.

Revealed in Japan this morning, the new Type R will enter its sixth generation with redesigned bodywork concurrent with the eleventh generation Honda Civic, also gaining important mechanical upgrades and improved aerodynamics.

After much speculation about the model’s powertrain, it was revealed that the new Type R will be driven by an “evolved” version of the 2.0-litre turbocharged 17YM engine seen in the previous car, mated to an improved six-speed manual transmission.

Honda says the uprated engine, which gains a revised turbocharger and new compact housing, is the strongest VTEC turbo ever and that it helps to “deliver the fastest, most addictive yet secure and rewarding drive” in Type R history.

The brakes have also been upgraded, this time with “enhanced temperature control and air cooling”.

The Japanese firm did not reveal detailed performance stats, but claimed the new Type R would have an improved power-to-weight ratio, torque and top speed over the previous model, becoming one of the most powerful cars per litre in its class.

Inside, the Type R gains similar upgrades to the recently-revealed Civic e:HEV. The sporty character of the Type R, meanwhile, is differentiated with a 10.2in touchscreen, a digital cockpit, red Type R trim, sports seats suited to both road and track, blind spot monitoring and suede-effect upholstery.

While the old Type R boasted a particularly dramatic exterior design, this new version is far more understated. A large rear wing makes a return, though, and it's equipped with lightweight 19in alloy wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.