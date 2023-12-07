Honda reinvents EV line-up for 2026 with radical concepts

Honda will launch the 0 Series as a new line of striking, highly advanced EVs completely unrelated to its current cars in 2026.

Representing a ground-up overhaul of the Japanese brand's approach to electric car development and majoring on efficiency, engagement, spaciousness and autonomy, they will be sold in global markets including Europe, following a launch in the US.

Honda's European boss, Katsuhisa Okuda, said the 0 Series is about "creating outstanding projects from zero, unconstrained by existing assumptions".

With this new line of EVs, Honda is "going back to the starting point of Honda as an auto maker and creating new EVs from zero", hence the 0 Series name.

It showed two concepts previewing this new family at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas: a rakish, low-slung flagship simply named the Saloon and the larger Space-Hub, a flexibility-focused people-mover that blends elements of SUVs and MPVs.

The concepts haven't been designed to preview direct replacements for any existing Honda models but rather stand as a statement of intent for the 75-year-old brand's next steps.

As a signal of their revolutionary billing, they wear a reinterpreted version of Honda's H-mark emblem, which will be rolled out to production cars from 2026.

"In developing the Honda 0 Series, the development team went back to the starting point of Honda and reconsidered what kind of EVs Honda wants to create in the coming era," the company said.

"Honda will strive to create new value for EVs by transcending the constraints of being thick and heavy due to the large and heavy battery necessary to secure long enough range, as well as a large and heavy body and platform necessary to accommodate such batteries."

Honda stopped short of precisely detailing how it will reduce the size and weight of these new EVs but did outline a new ethos that lies at the heart of its product development strategy: "Thin, light and wise."