Hardcore new Ford Focus ST Edition brings handling improvement

Ford has revealed an uprated version of its Focus ST hot hatch, which the firm says is the most agile model to date courtesy of its enhanced driving dynamics.

The Focus ST Edition starts from £35,785 and tops the model line-up with several performance-focused changes, and arrives alongside the limited-run Fiesta ST Edition, which received similar upgrades.

“The new Focus ST Edition takes the hot hatchback to a new level of handling precision and control,” said Ford Performance manager Stefan Muenzinger. “Not only does it offer increased poise and responsiveness for the enthusiast, but also gives the ability to tailor the feel and handling balance of the car to the customer.”

Ford Performance-tuned adjustable coilover suspension is fitted as standard, and the model features a ride height lowered by 10mm at the front and rear, with a further adjustment of 20mm available. The Focus ST’s dampers now have 12 rebound settings for greater control in the corners.

Customers will also receive a technical document advising on the optimal suspension settings for specific surfaces and different driving conditions.

The model is equipped with lightweight, 19in alloy wheels as standard, which Ford says reduces unsprung mass by 10% on each corner of the car, improving grip on rougher roads. Spring rates are also increased by more than 50% compared with the standard model.

The model retains its electronic limited-slip differential system with hydraulically activated clutches for better power distribution, as well as its 2.3-litre Ecoboost engine, which produces 276bhp and gives a 0-62mph time of 5.7sec. The 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel option continues to be available on the standard ST, which can also be had with an automatic gearbox and in estate guise.

The exterior of the Focus ST Edition gains black gloss grille detailing, front bumper wings, door mirror caps, rear spoiler and diffuser panel, with a black roof panel and black edging for ST badges.

Inside, the model’s sports seats, floor mats and leather steering wheel are trimmed with Ford’s traditional performance blue stitching, and the engine start button gains red lettering.

