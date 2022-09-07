BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Great Wall cars and Tesla Model Y earn top Euro NCAP scores
626bhp Bentley Flying Spur Speed replaces standard W12

Great Wall cars and Tesla Model Y earn top Euro NCAP scores

The Ora Funky Cat and Wey Coffee 01 earn five stars; Model Y also sets highest ever safety assist score
7 September 2022

The Ora Funky Cat and Wey Coffee 01 have received top five-star ratings in the latest round of Euro NCAP testing and the Tesla Model Y has set a new record for the highest score in the safety assist category. 

The Model Y achieved a near-perfect score of 98% for its safety assist systems. It also scored 97% for adult occupant protection, 87% for child occupant protection and 82% for its protection of vulnerable road users, resulting in an overall five-star rating.

Euro NCAP said the Model Y scored full points for its lane support system and camera-based driver monitoring, and also praised the car's camera vision system, which looks to prevent collisions with other road users. 

Matthew Avery, Thatcham Research’s chief research strategy officer, said: “The Tesla Model Y has aced testing, securing outstanding all-round safety ratings. It has scored the highest grade ever seen in the safety assist category.

“In this respect, Tesla is setting the standard for emergency safety system performance… However, it’s a shame that unresolved issues remain with regard to the safe operation of its Autopilot system.”

Meanwhile, Great Wall Motors’ Ora Funky Cat, a small electric hatchback, also achieved a five-star rating. It scored 83% for adult occupant protection, 83% for child occupants and 74% for vulnerable road users. The Funky Cat’s safety assist systems scored 93%.  

Great Wall's Wey Coffee 01 SUV also earned a five-star score. The model, which is set to launch in Europe as a rival to the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan, scored an impressive 91% for adult occupant protection, 87% for child occupants and 79% for vulnerable road users. Its safety systems scored 94%. 

The result means the two Chinese models sit behind only the Model Y for their safety assist ratings. “Both vehicles were also impressive in terms of the protection offered to occupants should an accident occur,” Avery said. “This is comforting news for those who were concerned that an influx of new market entrants from China might bring the safety standard down.”

Michiel van Ratingen, Euro NCAP secretary general, said: “We’ve seen good results from some Chinese manufacturers in the past, but also some very poor ones. This year, Euro NCAP will test more Chinese cars than it has ever done and Great Wall really sets the standard for others to follow,”  

Tesla Model Y
Elsewhere, the electric Genesis GV60 SUV also scored five stars and more than 85% across the board in individual categories, apart from a slightly disappointing 63% score for vulnerable road user protection.

Tesla Model Y

The Kia Niro was awarded a four-star score when fitted with standard safety kit but Euro NCAP said that would improve to five stars with the firm’s optional safety pack.

