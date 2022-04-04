Geneva motor show to return in 2023 after three years

The Geneva motor show will return in 2023 after three years of cancellations, its organisers have announced.

The international car show in Switzerland will return from 14-19 February for its 91st iteration, after the 2020, 2021 and 2022 shows were all cancelled because of the Covid pandemic.

The global semiconductor shortage also contributed to this year’s cancellation, as it led to a shortage of interested exhibitors.

Geneva is one of the world’s most significant motor shows and is a centrepiece of the automotive calendar.

Major manufacturers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Toyota and Volkswagen all routinely present new cars and concepts at the show.

Cancellations meant 2020 was the last time the exhibition produced a shortlist of models on display. Cars that were due to be on the show floor included the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm, Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, Ferrari Roma, McLaren 765LT, Pininfarina Battista and Rimac C_Two.

Before it was cancelled, the 2022 show was set to take a "substantially different" format in what the organisers called an "exciting evolution".

The 2023 show will also represent the first since organisers agreed to add a biennial event in Qatar, known as the Qatar Geneva International Motor Show, which would be held in either autumn 2022 or 2023.

The Geneva event would continue on an annual basis, although it's highly likely that Qatari investment was seen as an important means of securing its future.