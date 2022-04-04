BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Geneva motor show to return in 2023 after three years
UP NEXT
Thomas Muller replaces Nick Rogers as JLR engineering chief

Geneva motor show to return in 2023 after three years

International car show in Switzerland will return from 14-19 February for its 91st iteration
News
1 min read
4 April 2022

The Geneva motor show will return in 2023 after three years of cancellations, its organisers have announced.

The international car show in Switzerland will return from 14-19 February for its 91st iteration, after the 2020, 2021 and 2022 shows were all cancelled because of the Covid pandemic. 

The global semiconductor shortage also contributed to this year’s cancellation, as it led to a shortage of interested exhibitors.

Related articles

Geneva is one of the world’s most significant motor shows and is a centrepiece of the automotive calendar.

Major manufacturers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, RenaultToyota and Volkswagen all routinely present new cars and concepts at the show. 

Cancellations meant 2020 was the last time the exhibition produced a shortlist of models on display. Cars that were due to be on the show floor included the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAmBugatti Chiron Pur SportFerrari RomaMcLaren 765LT, Pininfarina Battista and Rimac C_Two

Before it was cancelled, the 2022 show was set to take a "substantially different" format in what the organisers called an "exciting evolution". 

Car Review
Volkswagen Golf
Volkswagen Golf 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The 2023 show will also represent the first since organisers agreed to add a biennial event in Qatar, known as the Qatar Geneva International Motor Show, which would be held in either autumn 2022 or 2023.

The Geneva event would continue on an annual basis, although it's highly likely that Qatari investment was seen as an important means of securing its future. 

Used cars for sale

 Volkswagen Golf 1.6 Tdi 105 Match 5dr
2015
£9,020
67,910miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Golf 1.6 Tdi 105 Match 5dr
2015
£9,365
85,407miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Golf 1.6 Tdi 105 S 5dr
2015
£9,499
71,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Golf 1.6 Tdi 110 Match 5dr
2015
£9,900
69,051miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Golf 1.4 Tsi Match 5dr
2015
£9,950
74,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Golf 1.4 Tsi Match 5dr
2015
£9,990
78,231miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Golf 1.6 Tdi 105 Match 5dr Dsg
2015
£10,150
74,809miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volkswagen Golf 1.6 Tdi 105 Match 5dr
2015
£10,250
52,988miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Golf 1.6 Tdi 110 Match 3dr
2015
£10,550
60,560miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review
01 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review
01 toyota aygo x 1.0 exclusive

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review
1 Ford Focus MY22 UK first drive lead

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan T 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Volkswagen Golf 2020 road test review - hero front

Volkswagen Golf

Europe’s biggest-selling new car, in eighth-generation form, joins the tech revolution

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review
01 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review
01 toyota aygo x 1.0 exclusive

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review
1 Ford Focus MY22 UK first drive lead

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan T 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

View all latest drives