Genesis GV60 Magma Concept heralds new performance line-up

Genesis has launched a new performance-focused sub-brand with the radical GV60 Magma Concept.

Magma's priority, according to Genesis creative chief Luc Donckerwolke, is to “look beyond” raw speed and performance, “prioritising the driving experience to kindle the joy of sporty driving”.

The GV60 Magma sits notably lower and wider than existing versions of the GV60 electric crossover, with 21in wheels designed to channel air to the brake discs and improve performance during repeated heavy use.

Large holes are stamped around the front grille and wheel arches to further aid airflow and canards feature on the front bumper to generate downforce.

The rear end receives similar tweaks, with a more aggressive grille area and a chunky diffuser.

Signature Magma orange paint from the GV80 Coupé concept, G80 Magma Special limousine (née G80 Performance) and X Gran Berlinetta concept completes the look.

Inside, more supportive bucket seats finished in Nappa leather and suede replace the thrones featured in the standard car.

Genesis said the GV60 Magma gets improved battery and motor technology, suggesting it could get the same 84.0kWh (usable) pack and 641bhp dual-motor set-up as the related Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

However, given that Genesis said it “will deliver a comfortable and confident driving experience”, it's possible that Magma could emulate Alpina’s relationship with BMW M by more overtly focusing on refinement and long-distance pace, leaving the N division to produce more rorty, track-focused machinery.

Every car in Genesis's line-up will eventually get the Magma treatment, the brand said, with production scheduled to begin next year.