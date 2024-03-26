BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Genesis GV60 Magma Concept heralds new performance line-up
UP NEXT
Mercedes-AMG G63 gets hybrid boost and Active Ride Control

Genesis GV60 Magma Concept heralds new performance line-up

Premium brand joins siblings Hyundai and Kia in launching hot sub-brand focused on the "driving experience"
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
26 March 2024

Genesis has launched a new performance-focused sub-brand with the radical GV60 Magma Concept.

Magma's priority, according to Genesis creative chief Luc Donckerwolke, is to “look beyond” raw speed and performance, “prioritising the driving experience to kindle the joy of sporty driving”.

The GV60 Magma sits notably lower and wider than existing versions of the GV60 electric crossover, with 21in wheels designed to channel air to the brake discs and improve performance during repeated heavy use.

Related articles

Large holes are stamped around the front grille and wheel arches to further aid airflow and canards feature on the front bumper to generate downforce.

The rear end receives similar tweaks, with a more aggressive grille area and a chunky diffuser.

Signature Magma orange paint from the GV80 Coupé concept, G80 Magma Special limousine (née G80 Performance) and X Gran Berlinetta concept completes the look.

Genesis GV60 Magma rear quarter static

Inside, more supportive bucket seats finished in Nappa leather and suede replace the thrones featured in the standard car.

Genesis said the GV60 Magma gets improved battery and motor technology, suggesting it could get the same 84.0kWh (usable) pack and 641bhp dual-motor set-up as the related Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

However, given that Genesis said it “will deliver a comfortable and confident driving experience”, it's possible that Magma could emulate Alpina’s relationship with BMW M by more overtly focusing on refinement and long-distance pace, leaving the N division to produce more rorty, track-focused machinery.

Every car in Genesis's line-up will eventually get the Magma treatment, the brand said, with production scheduled to begin next year.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Silence S04 front three quarter lead
Silence S04 review
Silence S04 review
Nissan Juke review front three quarter lead
Nissan Juke
Nissan Juke
SUZUKI SWIFT FRONTIER BLUE BORDEAUX MAR24 UK ©JORDAN BUTTERS 1
Suzuki Swift review
8
Suzuki Swift review
vw id7 review 2024 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7
2024 Polestar 4 prototype at test track 2
Polestar 4 prototype review
Polestar 4 prototype review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 Genesis G60 Sport Plus RT 2022 Hero

Genesis GV60

Nascent Korean premium brand’s first EV arrives in fast, if not furious, crossover form

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used Genesis GV60 cars for sale

Genesis Gv60 77.4kWh Sport Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2023
£44,999
3,977miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Genesis GV60 77.4kWh Premium Auto 5dr
2022
£36,995
6,300miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Genesis Gv60 77.4kWh Sport Plus Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2023
£51,999
3,031miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Genesis GV60 77.4kWh Premium Auto 5dr
2023
£35,420
24,263miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Genesis GV60 77.4kWh Premium Auto 5dr
2023
£37,495
13,936miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Genesis Gv60 77.4kWh Sport Plus Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2023
£59,998
19miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Genesis Gv60 77.4kWh Sport Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2023
£54,998
20miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Genesis Gv60 77.4kWh Sport Plus Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2023
£59,998
280miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Genesis Gv60 77.4kWh Sport Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2023
£53,998
543miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 32 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Cersai Lannister 26 March 2024

This feels like the automotive equavalent of vanity publishing, where the author writes the the book they want to write without a care in the world who will read it.

Andrew1 26 March 2024

Great! A sub-brand of a sub-brand which sells next to 0 cars.

Latest Reviews

Silence S04 front three quarter lead
Silence S04 review
Silence S04 review
Nissan Juke review front three quarter lead
Nissan Juke
Nissan Juke
SUZUKI SWIFT FRONTIER BLUE BORDEAUX MAR24 UK ©JORDAN BUTTERS 1
Suzuki Swift review
8
Suzuki Swift review
vw id7 review 2024 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7
2024 Polestar 4 prototype at test track 2
Polestar 4 prototype review
Polestar 4 prototype review

View all car reviews