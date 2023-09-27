BACK TO ALL NEWS
Genesis GV80 Coupe topped by 409bhp supercharged hybrid
Genesis GV80 Coupe topped by 409bhp supercharged hybrid

The coupe arrives as a sportier alternative to the firm's luxury SUV
27 September 2023

The Genesis GV80 Coupé has been revealed as the firm’s first step into the coupé-SUV market and is set to launch alongside the redesigned, traditional-bodied SUV version. 

Unveiled in South Korea yesterday, the updated GV80 and new GV80 Coupé luxury models have been labelled as “an important milestone” in the firm’s “journey to success”.

The Genesis GV80 Coupé is heavily inspired by the concept of the same name, revealed in April 2023. It features a sleeker design than its SUV sibling, with a curved rear end and a spoiler positioned just above the tail-lights.

Genesis says the Coupé’s more rakish design helps to “maximise practicality and sportiness with a distinctive design package”. 

An active air flap has been partnered with four front air vents, which improve cooling. The GV80 Coupé can be selected with either 20in or 22in wheels, Inside, it features carbon materials and patterns, with bespoke upholstery stitching and metal trim details. 

The GV80 SUV, meanwhile, has gained a design refresh, including a new front grille, slimmer headlights and several interior upgrades.

The SUV's cabin receives a huge, 27in infotainment system with sat-nav and video playback, and there are touch pads to adjust the climate control.

There’s also a two-tone steering wheel, and premium materials of wood, leather and aluminium feature on the centre console. 

In both models, drivers have access to a wireless phone charger, a larger centre console cupholder and a rotary dial to tune the radio or adjust the volume. 

Other equipment includes fingerprint authentication, heated armrests and a fragrance system.

A 14.6in rear display with a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system and video streaming is available to back-row passengers.

The GV80 SUV comes with a choice of two powertrains: a 299bhp 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 311lb ft of torque and a 374bhp 3.5-litre turbocharged petrol with 390lb ft. 

The GV80 Coupé is also available with those two engines but offers a third, range-topping option:  a 3.5-litre supercharged 48V hybrid, with 409bhp and 405lb ft. This powertrain includes launch control, a Sports+ driving mode and adjustable brake responsiveness. 

Both the SUV and Coupé feature a suite of safety equipment, including electronic stability control and electronic control suspension. Crosswind stabilisation is standard, as is an AI-driven terrain analyser.

Other tech includes lane assist, blindspot monitoring, smart cruise control and remote smart parking. 

Pricing for the new GV80 and GV80 Coupé hasn’t yet been revealed, but the existing car started from around £56,000 when it first launched in the UK in 2021.

Expect the Coupé to launch at a slightly higher price point, particularly with that more powerful supercharged hybrid powertrain. 

The GV80 has sold 170,000 units worldwide since its international debut in 2020.

Peter Cavellini 27 September 2023

Looks nice ,don't think I've ever seen one though, and that's the problem here in the UK, maybe it's regional?,more popular in the South of the UK?, who knows?

