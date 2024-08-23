BACK TO ALL NEWS
Genesis drops G70 and GV80 as it shifts focus to hybrids
New-look Tesla Model Y: 2025 overhaul adds power, range and tech

Genesis drops G70 and GV80 as it shifts focus to hybrids

Slow-selling 3 Series and X5 rivals retired after just three years in UK – but could return with hybrid power
News
Will RimellCharlie Martin Autocar
2 mins read
23 August 2024

Genesis has pulled its G70 saloon and GV80 SUV from the UK market, with no plans to bring them back to the market in their current ICE forms.

The cars have also been removed from sale in Europe, although they remain available to configure in Asia and the US.

Both cars struggled for sales: Genesis delivered only around 200 examples of each in the UK since they launched three years ago, while BMW sold some 25,000 examples of the GV80’s X5 rival and 67,000 of the G70-sized 3 Series

Related articles

Notably, the G70 was designed with an eye on Europe and the G70 Shooting Brake estate variant was originally going to be Europe-only. 

Autocar understands the duo could return if Genesis gives the go-ahead for new model generations.

The Hyundai-owned premium brand recently backtracked on its pledge to only launch EVs from 2025, pledging to continue development of hybrid powertrains and hinting at the possibility of a new G70 and a new GV80.

A spokesperson said: “Genesis continues to be committed to pursuing our plans and being a leader in the era of electrification, but we remain flexible based on market conditions and consumer demand.

“We plan to release hybrid models as we continue our journey towards full electrification.

"Further details regarding upcoming hybrid powertrains from Genesis will be announced at a later date.”

Genesis GV80

Genesis has struggled to generate traction since it arrived in the UK in 2021. According to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), it sold just 649 cars between January and July this year, down 23.7% on the same period in 2023. That corresponds with a reduction in market share from 0.08% down to 0.06%.

Stellantis’s similarly conceived brand DS is in a similar position in the UK, its 704 sales so far this year representing a 57.9% shortfall compared with the 1672 it had made by this time in 2023.

It should be noted, however, that Genesis’s EVs are significantly more successful than its ICE cars. Of its 1400 or so sales last year, nearly 80% were electric. Around half were the GV60 SUV, its first model not to be offered with ICE power.

Genesis’s UK operations were last year rolled into those of parent company Hyundai UK, in a move described as “business optimisation and synergy creation”. 

This has allowed Genesis to tap into Hyundai’s significantly larger dealer network, expanding from its three flagship ‘studio’ stores (two in London and one in Edinburgh) to 14 sites across the country.

