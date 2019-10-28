Gemballa details plans for “state-of-the-art” 2020 hypercar

German tuning company Gemballa has launched a fundraiser for a hypercar that's expected to be revealed in prototype form early next year.

Building on its experience in tuning McLaren and Porsche models, Gemballa has revealed the anticipated look and specifcation of the prototype, which – if it materialises – will be the first bespoke model it has built.

The hypercar will use “state-of-the-art drive and aero technology” to deliver a 0-62mph acceleration time of less than 2.5sec and 0-124mph in 6.5sec. Initially, this will be produced by a pure combustion engine. However, hybrid and potentially electric powertrains are expected to follow. There may also be the option of a manual gearbox.

Gemballa appears to be focusing on the petrol car right now. CEO Steffan Korbach commented: “We’re now concentrating on building one of the last pure sports cars, a modern classic with an outstanding appearance and performance. A pure Gemballa car needs petrol and sound. Not all new trends are cool”.

Autocar last reported on Gemballa in 2010, when the company’s founder and boss, Uwe Gemballa, was murdered in South Africa. The firm was then reformed before Korbach took the helm in 2015.

