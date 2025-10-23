BACK TO ALL NEWS
Geely to launch 10 cars in UK by 2030, starting with £32k EX5

Volvo's value sibling launches with up to £3750 off debut model - and could be first Chinese brand to land EV grant

Felix Page
News
4 mins read
23 October 2025

Chinese car brand Geely plans to launch 10 new electrified models in the UK by 2030, majoring on value as it eyes a share of the lucrative hatchback and crossover segments.

Geely is the namesake brand of the Geely Automotive group, which includes Volvo, Lotus, Polestar and taxi maker LEVC - as well as the Zeekr, Galaxy and Lynk&Co brands which aren’t sold in the UK.

It’s launching in the UK with the EX5, a 4.6m-long electric SUV positioned as a value alternative to the Skoda Enyaq, Ford Explorer and Tesla Model Y.

By the end of next year, Geely plans to have four cars on sale in the UK - two plug-in hybrids and another EV in addition to the EX5. Then, it will add another six by 2030 - eventually giving a range that spreads out across the B, C, D and E segments, and includes both crossovers and hatchbacks.

Some of these models are on sale in China already, either as Geely models or sold under sibling brand Galaxy (which won’t come here as Ford has the rights), but some have yet to be launched.

Set to begin deliveries “very soon”, the EX5 which starts this onslaught is open to order now in a choice of three trim levels, with prices ranging from £31,990 for the entry-level SE to £36,990 for the range-topping Max. There is only one powertrain available from launch, comprising a 215bhp single motor on the front axle and a 60kWh battery giving 257 miles of range.

In response to the UK government’s recent introduction of the electric car grant for certain sub-£37k EVs, Geely is offering its own ‘grant’ on the EX5, taking £2300 off the price of the entry-level car, £3200 off the mid-range variant and £3750 - matching the government’s biggest discount - off the range-topper.

It is also offering a £1000 part-exchange allowance - similar to a scrappage scheme - on any petrol or diesel car, meaning a discount of up to £4750 is available on the EX5 Max. Higher-spec cars also come with a £500 subsidy towards an Andersen home charger, or a public charging voucher for the same amount.

Geely’s UK boss Michael Yang said this focus on affordability is one of the main pillars of the Geely brand, which will effectively be the entry point into the Geely group.

“We have our unique development strategy," said Yang. "We provide extraordinary value for the customers, because we think these customers deserve this, because they believe in us - they believe in the new brand, and they believe in the new products."

"But we'll keep a proper profit," he added, suggesting the brand will not need to raise prices to bolster its margins once it has established a market share.

Currently, the EX5 is not eligible for the ECG - hence Geely’s own discounting programme - but Yang said the brand’s position in the Geely group stands it in better stead than independent Chinese rivals to potentially secure the subsidies, and it is in talks with the government.

“We are still working with the UK Government and what the difference of Geely is compared with other Chinese brands. We operate designing studios, engineering centres and the manufacturing bases in UK - so we have our own advantages for the future," Yang said.

If Geely secured the ECG, it would be the first Chinese manufacturer to do so, and would be especially significant given the brand’s prevailing focus on the retail market, which it estimates will account for 60% of sales.

Yang also did not rule out the possibility for Geely to build its cars in Europe to circumvent the EU’s tariffs on Chinese EVs, but there were no current plans to produce here - either in a new factory or at an existing Geely plant - and European production would be “a solution not a target”.

Asked how Geely will differentiate its cars from the comparably specified and priced models offered by compatriot brands including Jaecoo, Omoda, Chery, Changan and MG, Yang said: 

Previously, the EX5 was planned to be badged an LEVC, as part of a strategy to expand that Coventry-based brand from a maker of taxis and small vans into a passenger car manufacturer - a move which also would have seen it launch the large L380 MPV in the UK.

However, following a series of focus groups - in which Yang said 1450 people took part - the decision was made to badge the EX5 a Geely and abandon plans for LEVC passenger cars.

"Most of the customers, dealers and fleet partners believed that LEVC has its heritage in the taxi, and Geely is the right option for the family customers. And we listen to the voice of the market and the voice of the customers."

Yang also highlighted the extensive work that has gone in to ensuring the EX5 can handle UK roads, with Geely enlisting Lotus for chassis engineering assistance. The brand says the resulting suspension tune can effectively be carried over to additional models, saving time on market-specific development.

Peter Cavellini 23 October 2025

Really?!, who else from China will bring there cars here?, what does this mean for Western car brands?

