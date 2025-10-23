Chinese car brand Geely plans to launch 10 new electrified models in the UK by 2030, majoring on value as it eyes a share of the lucrative hatchback and crossover segments.

Geely is the namesake brand of the Geely Automotive group, which includes Volvo, Lotus, Polestar and taxi maker LEVC - as well as the Zeekr, Galaxy and Lynk&Co brands which aren’t sold in the UK.

It’s launching in the UK with the EX5, a 4.6m-long electric SUV positioned as a value alternative to the Skoda Enyaq, Ford Explorer and Tesla Model Y.

By the end of next year, Geely plans to have four cars on sale in the UK - two plug-in hybrids and another EV in addition to the EX5. Then, it will add another six by 2030 - eventually giving a range that spreads out across the B, C, D and E segments, and includes both crossovers and hatchbacks.

Some of these models are on sale in China already, either as Geely models or sold under sibling brand Galaxy (which won’t come here as Ford has the rights), but some have yet to be launched.

Set to begin deliveries “very soon”, the EX5 which starts this onslaught is open to order now in a choice of three trim levels, with prices ranging from £31,990 for the entry-level SE to £36,990 for the range-topping Max. There is only one powertrain available from launch, comprising a 215bhp single motor on the front axle and a 60kWh battery giving 257 miles of range.

In response to the UK government’s recent introduction of the electric car grant for certain sub-£37k EVs, Geely is offering its own ‘grant’ on the EX5, taking £2300 off the price of the entry-level car, £3200 off the mid-range variant and £3750 - matching the government’s biggest discount - off the range-topper.