Ford Mustang Mach-E: first images of all-new electric SUV leaked

The Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV has been leaked on the firm's online configurator ahead of its official reveal on Sunday prior to the Los Angeles motor show.

The images and some US spec and pricing information were revealed shortly after the name of the Mustang Mach-E, which is conceived as a high-performance rival to the Tesla Model Y, was officially confirmed. The vehicle had previously been referred to as 'Mustang-inspired' but had not been given a name.

Chief among the information in the limited spec revealed was the revelation that the Mustang Mach-E will be available with a variety of different power outputs, giving 0-60mph times rated between mid-three seconds and mid-six seconds. Range for these models is quoted at between 230 and 300 miles on the EPA system, while all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive are available depending on which model is chosen.

The move suggests that Ford is planning to grow the Mustang nameplate into a fuller model line, taking advantage of its heritage in the US market while lending it authority in the crucial Chinese market. Sales of the current Mustang in Europe, where it dominates its sector, also suggest the name resonates globally.