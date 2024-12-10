The Ford Mustang GTD has lapped the Nürburgring Nordschleife in less than seven minutes, making it the fastest American road car ever to have rounded the hallowed circuit.

The new track-focused version of the venerable Mustang muscle car clocked a lap time of 6min 57.685sec around the full 12.9-mile layout of the Nordschleife.

That’s more than 2.2sec quicker than the 6min 59.93sec that Porsche managed with the outgoing 911 GT3 in September 2020.

However, it is behind the 911 GT3 with the Manthey Racing Performance Kit (6min 55.737sec), the 911 GT3 RS (6min 49.328sec), the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series (6min 48.047sec) and the previous-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS modified by Manthey (6min 43.300sec).

It's also far behind the current road-car record-holder at the ‘Ring, the Mercedes-AMG One, which managed 6min 29.090sec.

Ford said it would return to the circuit next year in an attempt to better the GTD's time, no doubt foreseeing a retort by Porsche with the recently unveiled update for the 911 GT3.

How is the Mustang GTD different from the GT?

The GTD is the most extreme Mustang yet. The 5.0-litre V8 used in the Mustang Dark Horse has been upsized to 5.2 litres, boosting its output from 500bhp to 815bhp. That makes it more powerful than even the Ford GT, a bona-fide homologation special for the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The GTD’s powertrain also packs a suite of motorsport-derived modifications, including dry-sump lubrication, an active-valve exhaust system and a carbonfibre driveshaft.

The chassis, too, is radically different from the regular Mustang GT's. It uses an unequal-length double-wishbone suspension design up front, as well as active dampers sourced from engineering giant Multimatic. This means the GTD sits 40mm lower than the reguar Mustang GT in its road setting, and its track is nearly 100mm wider to boot.

Extra stopping power is provided by Brembo carbon-ceramic disc brakes, engineered to resist fade under the repeated high loads experienced in track use.

Completing the package is an aggressive bodykit inspired by that on the Mustang GT3 race car, with steroidal wheel-arch extensions, air ducts for the engine and rear brakes plus a huge rear spoiler.