Ford Mustang GTD beats Porsche 911 GT3's Nurburgring time

New 815bhp V8-engined American supercar cracks the seven-minute milestone at the famous circuit

Charlie Martin
10 December 2024

The Ford Mustang GTD has lapped the Nürburgring Nordschleife in less than seven minutes, making it the fastest American road car ever to have rounded the hallowed circuit.

The new track-focused version of the venerable Mustang muscle car clocked a lap time of 6min 57.685sec around the full 12.9-mile layout of the Nordschleife.

That’s more than 2.2sec quicker than the 6min 59.93sec that Porsche managed with the outgoing 911 GT3 in September 2020.

However, it is behind the 911 GT3 with the Manthey Racing Performance Kit (6min 55.737sec), the 911 GT3 RS (6min 49.328sec), the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series (6min 48.047sec) and the previous-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS modified by Manthey (6min 43.300sec).

It's also far behind the current road-car record-holder at the ‘Ring, the Mercedes-AMG One, which managed 6min 29.090sec.

Ford said it would return to the circuit next year in an attempt to better the GTD's time, no doubt foreseeing a retort by Porsche with the recently unveiled update for the 911 GT3.

How is the Mustang GTD different from the GT?

Ford Mustang GTD at the Nürburgring – rear

The GTD is the most extreme Mustang yet. The 5.0-litre V8 used in the Mustang Dark Horse has been upsized to 5.2 litres, boosting its output from 500bhp to 815bhp. That makes it more powerful than even the Ford GT, a bona-fide homologation special for the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The GTD’s powertrain also packs a suite of motorsport-derived modifications, including dry-sump lubrication, an active-valve exhaust system and a carbonfibre driveshaft.

The chassis, too, is radically different from the regular Mustang GT's. It uses an unequal-length double-wishbone suspension design up front, as well as active dampers sourced from engineering giant Multimatic. This means the GTD sits 40mm lower than the reguar Mustang GT in its road setting, and its track is nearly 100mm wider to boot.

Extra stopping power is provided by Brembo carbon-ceramic disc brakes, engineered to resist fade under the repeated high loads experienced in track use.

Completing the package is an aggressive bodykit inspired by that on the Mustang GT3 race car, with steroidal wheel-arch extensions, air ducts for the engine and rear brakes plus a huge rear spoiler.

Ford mechanics working in the engine bay of the Mustang GTD

Ford Mustang Dark Horse review 2024 01 front cornering

Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Time’s up for atmo-V8-engined, rear-driven, manual-shift muscle cars, right? Wrong, says seventh-generation 'Stang

The Mustang GTD could be purchased by application only, and the window for bids closed on 19 July – a week after the car made its UK debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Prices started at £315,000.

Ford said it would sell the GTD globally, regardless of whether it acquires approval for it to be road-legal. That means, in some markets, it might be limited to track use only – although the brand hasn't confirmed which (if any) regions are affected.

Production of examples bound for Europe is due to begin in spring 2025.

Charlie Martin

tuga 10 December 2024
That's nice, I guess.

I'll take the Porsche please.

Boris9119 10 December 2024

Absolutely! Fact is this Mustang is actually slower than a 992.1 GT3, the Manthey kit is an option just like coloured air vents, so if you specced your GT3 with MR package the Mustang is slower. And dont forget the Mustang is a strictly numbers limited special edition, you cannot order one, Ford corporate decides who gets one, it costs almost twice what a GT3 costs and still looks like a Halfords special from the outside and an airport rental from the inside. A sub 7 minute lap is mighty impressive, but this headline is misleading, its not quicker than the last gen GT3, but a solid effort none the less.

Whateverwhatever 10 December 2024

So your 'story' is that a new car that costs well over twice as much and has 300hp more than a Porsche GT3 that is no longer on sale is 2.2 seconds faster around a race circuit.  Surely the angle ought to be 'New Ford with over 300hp advantage only just manages to beat four-year old Porsche'.  

scrap 10 December 2024

It's a fair point!

There's probably a few other £300k cars that could beat a 911 GT3's lap time, although I'm struggling to think of many. The Porsche is a phenomenon.

