Porsche 911 GT3 made "more exhilarating" for 25th birthday

Sharper look, updated engine and more options for hardcore 911

18 October 2024

Porsche is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 911 GT3 with a round of updates for its track-honed halo model, to bring a new look, extra options and a “more exhilarating” drive.

The updated version of the most extreme 911 arrives, priced from £157,300, a quarter of a century after Porsche first used the GT3 name for the race-homologated, range-topping version of the 996-generation 911.

Chief among the upgrades are a series of subtle mechanical tweaks, including revised cylinder heads, sharper camshafts from the GT3 RS, improved oil coolers and new throttle valves with enhanced flow.

To comply with the latest emissions rules, the GT3 is fitted with two particulate filters and four catalytic converters - but Porsche says it has worked to ensure it still delivers “a gripping soundscape”.

The 911 GT3 still produces 503bhp and 347lb ft, still revs to 9000rpm and still sends its reserves through either six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearboxes, with 0-62mph times of 3.9sec and 3.4sec respectively. However, both gearboxes have had their final drive ratio shortened by 8%.

Meanwhile, the dampers have been tuned to improve control over bumps and kerbs, and the anti-dive system has been revised to further reduce forward pitch while braking.

Also new for next year is the option of a back seat in the more road-focused 911 GT3 Touring. This necessitates the fitment of new carbon-fibre front seats with a folding backrest in order to access the rear. 

Two-seater Touring models can still be specified with plusher 18-way adjustable sports seats.

The updated GT3 is marked out by subtly redesigned front and rear ends, which incorporate new downforce-boosting elements as well as new-look Matrix LED headlights and a larger front air intake.

Andreas Preuninger, head of Porsche’s GT division, hailed the new GT3 as “more exhilarating and individual” than before. “We dug into a wealth of details and gave it many features that our customers wanted,” he added. “This allows the GT3 to be adapted even more specifically to the purpose or preferences of the driver.”

