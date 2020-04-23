Ford Mustang Cobra Jet is 1400bhp electric drag racer

Ford’s new Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 is an all-electric drag racer that’s designed to cover a quarter of a mile in just over eight seconds.

As the name suggests, the one-off racer packs more than 1400hp (1381bhp) and it follows in the footsteps of the original Mustang 428 Cobra Jet, which was introduced in 1968 as a factory-modified drag version of Ford’s flagship pony car.

Technical details of the 2020 Cobra Jet’s powertrain are unconfirmed, but it’s said to deliver more than 1100lb ft of ‘instant torque’ and is planned to “demonstrate the capabilities of an electric powertrain in one of the most demanding race environments”.

The car - developed in partnership with several US engineering firms, including MLe Racecars, Watson Engineering, AEM EV and Cascadia - is undergoing testing in the US ahead of a scheduled dynamic debut later this year at a public drag racing event.

Ford is embarking on a drive to showcase the potential of its in-house EV technology following the recent unveiling of its all-new Mustang Mach E electric SUV.