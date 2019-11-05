Ford Mondeo Hybrid prices reduced as range extended

Ford’s electrified family car now starts from £26,640, £1800 less than before. Focus ST auto now off sale, too
5 November 2019

Ford has revamped its Mondeo Hybrid saloon and estate range with the addition of two new trim levels, dropping the entry price down by £1800.

The entry-level range addition is the Mondeo Zetec Edition hybrid, which is available to order now from £26,460 for the saloon and £37,960 for the estate. It still includes kit such as Ford’s Sync 3 touchscreen infotainment and sat-nav, dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors and pre-collision assist.

Also now part of the range is a Mondeo Hybrid ST-Line Edition - the first time the petrol-electric model has been made available with Ford’s sportier trim levels. It starts from £29,360 for the saloon and £30,780 for the estate, and brings a bodykit, 19in alloy wheels, sports-style part leather seats and interior details, and ‘sport tuned suspension’.

The Mondeo Hybrid is still powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to a 35kW electric motor for a combined 184bhp. Claimed CO2 emissions drop to 94g/km for the Zetec Edition, likely due to its smaller wheel size.

Further changes to Ford’s line-up include the removal of the automatic gearbox option from the recently launched Focus ST across Europe. A spokesman told Autocar that it has been pushed back to the middle of 2020 due to “homologation improvements” needed to reach WLTP standards.

READ MORE

Exclusive: the future of Ford, according to its bosses

New Ford Puma: pricing and spec details for SUV confirmed

Ford Focus prices increased as entry variant dropped

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Join the debate

Comments
1

xxxx

5 November 2019

So an extra £3,100 (165ps Auto) will get you a small battery, call that progress?

Hard to believe it used to be even more.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week