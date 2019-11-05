Ford Mondeo Hybrid prices reduced as range extended

Ford has revamped its Mondeo Hybrid saloon and estate range with the addition of two new trim levels, dropping the entry price down by £1800.

The entry-level range addition is the Mondeo Zetec Edition hybrid, which is available to order now from £26,460 for the saloon and £37,960 for the estate. It still includes kit such as Ford’s Sync 3 touchscreen infotainment and sat-nav, dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors and pre-collision assist.

Also now part of the range is a Mondeo Hybrid ST-Line Edition - the first time the petrol-electric model has been made available with Ford’s sportier trim levels. It starts from £29,360 for the saloon and £30,780 for the estate, and brings a bodykit, 19in alloy wheels, sports-style part leather seats and interior details, and ‘sport tuned suspension’.

The Mondeo Hybrid is still powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to a 35kW electric motor for a combined 184bhp. Claimed CO2 emissions drop to 94g/km for the Zetec Edition, likely due to its smaller wheel size.

Further changes to Ford’s line-up include the removal of the automatic gearbox option from the recently launched Focus ST across Europe. A spokesman told Autocar that it has been pushed back to the middle of 2020 due to “homologation improvements” needed to reach WLTP standards.

