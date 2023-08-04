Fisker Alaska revealed as 'world’s lightest EV pick-up truck'

Fisker has revealed an all-electric pick-up truck at its first ‘Product Vision Day’, unveiling the model alongside the Fisker Ronin super-saloon, Fisker Pear hatchback and existing Fisker Ocean SUV.

Named the Fisker Alaska and set for sale in 2025, the model is built on the company’s FT31 platform, an extended version of the structure used by the Fisker Ocean. The firm says it’s designed to be both the world’s lightest and most sustainable pick-up truck.

Presented on stage by boss Henrik Fisker, the Alaska is similar in size to the Ocean and Fisker claims it will drive similarly too. Specific battery and powertrain options weren’t fully detailed, but Fisker estimates the Alaska will offer between 230 and 340 miles of range.

It features a cargo bed measuring 1.37m at its smallest size, and drivers can extend it to 2.28m, and again to 2.80m. A ‘Houdini’ bed divider will also feature to connect the cargo bed and rear cabin.

Inside, the Alaska has wooden trim on the dashboard, which has been treated to feel like fabric. The back seats include a cowboy hat holder and the car also has a California mode, which features on the Ocean.

The Fisker Alaska will be entering a segment with few rivals when it arrives in 2025. The key competition will include the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T, plus the Maxus T90EV, which is currently the only electric pick-up on sale in the UK.

Similar to the Ocean, the price of the Fisker Alaska will significantly undercut several of its rivals. The firm says it will price the pick-up from $45,400 (£36,546), which is the equivalent of around £15,000 cheaper than the Maxus in the UK.

Speaking at the firm’s Product Vision Day, Henrik Fisker said: “We wanted to have a pick-up that had both the ‘pick-up truck’ efficiency and usability, but also one that’s a great driver’s car - great roadholding, great ride and fun to drive.

“It’s going to be really dynamic and very responsive, with the convenience of a pick-up truck. We thought: let’s do something really unique.”