Fisker Ronin: 1000bhp, 600-mile GT priced at $385,000

Henrik Fisker says super-GT, developed in UK, is "the ultimate long-distance grand touring car"
Will Rimell
News
3 mins read
10 August 2023

Fisker has opened reservations for its first all-electric supercar, which will arrive in the second half of 2025 with 600 miles of range and over 1000bhp. 

Named the Fisker Ronin, the sleek-looking model is described by Fisker as the world’s first convertible grand tourer, and is priced from $385,000 in the US - the equivalent to around £310,000. It will arrive in limited numbers, with just 999 cars set to be produced. 

Revealed at the firm’s first ever Product Vision event in California last week, the Ronin packs four-doors, and five-seats. Company boss Henrik Fisker describes it as "the EV for somebody who craves what’s next”, branding it "the ultimate long-distance grand touring car".

Related articles

Fisker confirmed at the reveal event that the rakish GT would be fitted with a triple-motor, all-wheel-drive set-up with a target power output of over 1000bhp and a 0-62mph time of 2.0sec. Active aerodynamics will also be fitted, said the firm, but what these will be has yet to be confirmed.

Proportionally, it looks a close match for sporting EV saloons like the Porsche Taycan and Mercedes-AMG EQS 53, and it will be visually linked to the Fisker Ocean SUV, which recently entered production in Austria.

A targeted 600-mile range – which would make it the longest in a production EV – was also touted by the US-based firm’s boss, in part due to a futuristic method of drawing power from a battery pack whose cells were integrated into the chassis. The size of this unorthodox pack was not disclosed.

Its convertible roof bucks the trend of many other supercar makers as it is fitted with a carbonfibre hardtop, rather than cloth. It also gets four butterfly doors, and will feature a “high-tech” luxury interior, while each carl sits on a set of 23in carbon fibre wheels.

Inside, a 17.1-inch high-resolution screen and an instrument cluster features, with an interior consisting of several sustainable materials. 

"It is about redefining the supercar of the future," added Fisker. "We wanted the ultimate driving experience and a new type of luxury. We believe in creating something completely different."

“This is a car you just want to drive, you don’t want to think about when you have to stop. That’s why we went for this range,” he added.

Both production and deliveries for the Ronin are slated to begin at the tail end of 2025. 

Henrik Fisker previously revealed to Autocar that development of the Ronin – run by Fisker's new Magic Works facility in the UK, which is led by ex-Aston Martin special vehicles boss Dave King – is "a big challenge" because "it needs a unique, innovative, strong lower rocker structure to compensate for the lack of a B-pillar, to be able to sustain side impacts".

Fisker promised the Ronin will have the spirit of “a proper British sports car” and described it as "a redefinition of a luxury sports car of the future".

Fisker plans to put one million EVs on the road between now and 2027 and will expand the company further to become a million-cars-per-year business beyond 2030.

Additional reporting by Felix Page and Jack Warrick

Peter Cavellini 6 August 2023

And how about an EV for us?, the majority of the world population, a car we can afford not some six seven figure Garage Bunny, an EV just now isn't represented by much under £30K for family use, cars like Fisker propose are for people who don't have money issues, a mortgage going up along with all the other day to day stuff most of us are having to deal with, like said a car for us!

Peter Cavellini 4 August 2023

Performance has got to the point of snap your fingers and your doing 60mph a few seconds more your doing 100mph, it's broken Pencil stuff pointless.

Grumpah 4 August 2023
As a 2 seater, this would be a world beater. As a 4, I'm not so sure.

