The Mercedes-Benz ‘Little G’ will arrive by 2027 as the new entry point into a wider G-Class range being created in a similar vein to JLR's Range Rover and Defender brands.

Spotted testing by Autocar spy photographers for the first time, a camouflaged mule has revealed just how much smaller than its siblings the 'Little G' will be.

This is especially so in height, with the car appearing to be shorter than the 1718mm-tall EQS SUV pictured alongside. The standard G-Class is 1969mm tall.

Its proportions could, therefore, position it as a direct rival to JLR's incoming Defender Sport, a similarly conceived entry-level SUV.

Design-wise, the 'Little G' follows a similar blocky aesthetic to the full-fat models, complete with classic tri-window design and fixed spare wheel.

However, compared with the larger combustion and electric G-Class variants, it sports a new lighting signature, no doubt to differentiate it on the road.

It comes some two months after Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius said that test mules would be appearing on roads “very soon”.

Mercedes-Benz 'Little G': what we know

Former tech boss Markus Schäfer told Autocar that the entry model will be based on a unique architecture in order to be “as authentic as possible”.