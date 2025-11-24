BACK TO ALL NEWS
First look at Mercedes 'Little G' ahead of 2027 arrival
Range Rover Evoque to become radical EV in 2027

First look at Mercedes 'Little G' ahead of 2027 arrival

German rival for JLR's upcoming Defender Sport looks like the G-Class but is almost entirely bespoke

Will Rimell Autocar
24 November 2025

The Mercedes-Benz ‘Little G’ will arrive by 2027 as the new entry point into a wider G-Class range being created in a similar vein to JLR's Range Rover and Defender brands.

Spotted testing by Autocar spy photographers for the first time, a camouflaged mule has revealed just how much smaller than its siblings the 'Little G' will be.

This is especially so in height, with the car appearing to be shorter than the 1718mm-tall EQS SUV pictured alongside. The standard G-Class is 1969mm tall.

Its proportions could, therefore, position it as a direct rival to JLR's incoming Defender Sport, a similarly conceived entry-level SUV.

Design-wise, the 'Little G' follows a similar blocky aesthetic to the full-fat models, complete with classic tri-window design and fixed spare wheel.

However, compared with the larger combustion and electric G-Class variants, it sports a new lighting signature, no doubt to differentiate it on the road.

It comes some two months after Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius said that test mules would be appearing on roads “very soon”.

Mercedes-Benz 'Little G': what we know

Former tech boss Markus Schäfer told Autocar that the entry model will be based on a unique architecture in order to be “as authentic as possible”.

He added: “The G is a very special, authentic car, and the 'Mini G' has to be authentic. So I cannot take just a platform, I cannot take an existing platform; I have to create my own. It’s a completely new development.”

Schäfer called the platform a “miniature ladder-frame chassis”, which he described as being “not ladder-frame [to the G-Class’s] extent”, but with similar qualities “when it comes to suspension and wheel size”.

Schäfer also revealed that the 'Little G' will use a significant number of unique components – “far more than I ever wish to tell you”. These include most of the bodywork.

He said: “Over time, just looking at the car’s capabilities and what’s needed, I came to the conclusion that everything has to be unique, the whole upper body and everything.

“You know, I can’t even take a door handle from [the current] portfolio, because the G-Class has such unique door handles.

“So we spent a lot of time tuning this car, and over time we started to develop so many unique components to make sure it’s a very good-looking car and very capable.”

The G-Class is offered with both combustion engines and electric power, but Autocar understands the 'Little G' will be sold exclusively as an EV.

Asked about powertrains, especially an electric one, Schäfer was coy, stating: “Stay tuned; I don’t want to go in to this detail.”

The new car’s styling will be that of a “tweaked” G-Class, according to Mercedes design boss Gorden Wagener, which will make it “even more modern” than the electric G-Class (named G580 EQ) that was launched last year.

Speaking about the design, Wagener said: “You cannot change the G much: it’s iconic. I like the new [current G-Class]: that’s a modern G.

“On the little one, we will give a slight tweak: a bit more sharpness, a bit younger [headlight] graphics but still circle. So really it’s details.

“But otherwise we stick to the G, and it’s a modern G – even a touch more modern than the big one.”

He added: “You have to hold yourself back and understand what the icon is about. We strive for iconic design, and there is not such an iconic piece like the G.”

Peter Cavellini 24 November 2025

Long wheelbase fir a small car and a wide track aswell, and it's a "Baby G" so it ain't going to be cheap.

Bob Cholmondeley 24 November 2025

Is this going to look like a tarted-up Jeep Wrangler, for the wealthy?

JollyGene 22 September 2025

interesting move, but the market is already crowded. Defender Sport, Bronco Sport, even Toyota's Land Cruiser 250 coming back. Gonna be interesting to see where Merc positions this. @golf hit

