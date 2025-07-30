Hyundai will reveal a concept at next month's Munich motor show that is set to preview an electric alternative to the Bayon.

It has been described as a “forward-thinking vision” of the future of the brand, said Hyundai, and will likely showcase the next stage of the brand’s ‘Art of Steel’ design language as seen on the Santa Fe and the hydrogen-powered Nexo.

The production version of the show car is understood by Autocar to be twinned with sibling brand Kia’s incoming EV2 and will plug the gap between the Inster and Kona Electric.

Ahead of its unveiling, Hyundai has released teaser images that showcase some of the concept’s design. They reveal a looks that appears similar to the recently released Ioniq 6: a lipped spoiler at the rear and a thin LED bar at the front.

The new images come just a few weeks after pictures were taken of heavily camouflaged prototypes of the production car.

They revealed that the model will be close in size to the combustion-powered Bayon, positioning it as a rival to the likes of the Renault 4 and Volvo EX30.

Hyundai confirmed the car will go on sale in the third quarter of 2026, so deliveries could begin as soon as next July. It is understood that Kia’s EV2, previewed by the EV2 concept, will arrive a few months before it.

“We are very much involved with the electrification of our line-up and to increase our electrified mix in the coming years,” said new Europe CEO Xavier Martinet.

Like the EV2, the car will be based on the same scalable E-GMP platform that is used by nearly all EVs in the Hyundai Motor Group, which comprises Hyundai, Kia and Genesis.

It's therefore likely to get a similar set-up to the slightly larger Kia EV3, which is offered with either a 58.3kWh or an 81.4kWh battery pack for ranges of 267 and 372 miles respectively. All versions of the EV3 are powered by a single electric motor that sends 201bhp and 209lb ft to the front wheels.

Inside, the new electric car will bring a “step change” in usability for Hyundai. This includes a new infotainment system that, Autocar has been told, will enable elements such as ambient lighting and noise to alter according to driving modes or chosen style. Like the incoming EV2, the new Hyundai is also expected to get a combined instrument and infotainment display set-up that spans roughly half the width of the dashboard.