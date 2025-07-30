BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: First look at Hyundai's Renault 4 rival before September debut
UP NEXT
2977bhp Yangwang U9 breaks EV top speed record

First look at Hyundai's Renault 4 rival before September debut

New model will sit between Inster and Kona Electric and be twinned with Kia's upcoming EV2

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
26 August 2025

Hyundai will reveal a concept at next month's Munich motor show that is set to preview an electric alternative to the Bayon.

It has been described as a “forward-thinking vision” of the future of the brand, said Hyundai, and will likely showcase the next stage of the brand’s ‘Art of Steel’ design language as seen on the Santa Fe and the hydrogen-powered Nexo.

The production version of the show car is understood by Autocar to be twinned with sibling brand Kia’s incoming EV2 and will plug the gap between the Inster and Kona Electric

Ahead of its unveiling, Hyundai has released teaser images that showcase some of the concept’s design. They reveal a looks that appears similar to the recently released Ioniq 6: a lipped spoiler at the rear and a thin LED bar at the front.

The new images come just a few weeks after pictures were taken of heavily camouflaged prototypes of the production car.

They revealed that the model will be close in size to the combustion-powered Bayon, positioning it as a rival to the likes of the Renault 4 and Volvo EX30.

Hyundai confirmed the car will go on sale in the third quarter of 2026, so deliveries could begin as soon as next July. It is understood that Kia’s EV2, previewed by the EV2 concept, will arrive a few months before it.

“We are very much involved with the electrification of our line-up and to increase our electrified mix in the coming years,” said new Europe CEO Xavier Martinet.

Like the EV2, the car will be based on the same scalable E-GMP platform that is used by nearly all EVs in the Hyundai Motor Group, which comprises Hyundai, Kia and Genesis.

It's therefore likely to get a similar set-up to the slightly larger Kia EV3, which is offered with either a 58.3kWh or an 81.4kWh battery pack for ranges of 267 and 372 miles respectively. All versions of the EV3 are powered by a single electric motor that sends 201bhp and 209lb ft to the front wheels.

Inside, the new electric car will bring a “step change” in usability for Hyundai. This includes a new infotainment system that, Autocar has been told, will enable elements such as ambient lighting and noise to alter according to driving modes or chosen style. Like the incoming EV2, the new Hyundai is also expected to get a combined instrument and infotainment display set-up that spans roughly half the width of the dashboard.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Porsche Cayenne EV protortype review 2025 001
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Macan EV review 2025 001
Porsche Macan Electric
8
Porsche Macan Electric
VW ID7 GTX 2025 Review RT front action 0637
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
6
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
Dacia Bigster review 2025 01 front cornering
Dacia Bigster
8
Dacia Bigster
vw passat review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat

View all car reviews

Back to top

Pricing for the new crossover is likely to be close to that of the EV2, at around £25,000.

When it arrives next year, it will be the sixth electric car in Hyundai’s growing EV line-up, following the Ioniq 9 flagship that is due to hit UK roads in the coming months.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used Peugeot 308 cars for sale

 Peugeot 308 1.6 BlueHDi GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£8,300
44,700miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£8,373
48,037miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech GPF GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£10,450
38,762miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech GPF Allure Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£6,500
72,464miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech GPF GT Line EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,217
12,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.6 VTi S 5dr
2010
£2,799
67,126miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech Allure EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,250
39,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech GPF GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£8,998
57,292miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech Allure Premium EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£16,499
28,761miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 757 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Tonrichard 30 July 2025

What I am really waiting for from Hyundai is a smaller N model similar in size to the now discontinued i20 and i30 but using the technology and experience applied to the Ioniq 5 and 6. If we are going to have to have EVs we need some credible hot hatch models. 

Peter Cavellini 1 July 2025

I think I've only ever seen one, it's that forgettable.

xxxx 30 June 2025

Not so much hit with the 'dull stick' more not hit with any stick. So forgettable.

Latest Reviews

Porsche Cayenne EV protortype review 2025 001
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Macan EV review 2025 001
Porsche Macan Electric
8
Porsche Macan Electric
VW ID7 GTX 2025 Review RT front action 0637
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
6
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
Dacia Bigster review 2025 01 front cornering
Dacia Bigster
8
Dacia Bigster
vw passat review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat

View all car reviews