BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: First drive: Mercedes-Benz EQC 4x4² concept
UP NEXT
Autocar confidential: Hyundai commits to i10, Polestar makes it count and more

First drive: Mercedes-Benz EQC 4x4² concept

Hardcore off-road modifications give the electric SUV go-anywhere prowess. We get behind the wheel
News
4 mins read
12 October 2020

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the latest in its growing line of hardcore four-wheel-drive prototypes, the EQC 4x4² - a one-off conceived to explore the ultimate off-road capability of the German car maker’s first dedicated electric model.

The fully operational EQC 4x4² is based on the EQC 400 4Matic, complete with a twin-motor electric drive system developing 408bhp and 562lb ft of torque.

Together with its added off-road focus, it is claimed to preview the sort of engineering details that Mercedes is considering for upcoming models from its newly announced G sub-brand, which is modelled on the operations of AMG and Maybach. The G sub-brand will produce a new series of models – including a pure-electric version of the G-Class – aimed at buyers seeking extreme off-road performance.

The high-riding electric SUV prototype was created by a small team headed by Jürgen Eberle, a Mercedes-Benz development engineer who also played a key role in the earlier G500 4x4², which reached limited production after its unveiling in 2015, and the E-Class All Terrain 4x4².

Eberle said: “Despite the trend towards electric vehicles right now, there remains great enthusiasm for traditional off-roaders. Our aim was to combine these two with a car that provides the best of both worlds – fully electric but with the ability to go off road in a serious way.”

To provide the EQC 4x4² with the ability to take it well away from the bitumen, it receives heavily reworked suspension with multi-link portal axles that serve to site the wheels much lower than the axle hubs for vastly increased ground clearance. A similar process was undertaken with the G500 4x4² and E400 All Terrain 4x4². Further modifications include increased track widths and 20in wheels from the old R-Class shod with 285/50-profile Cooper Zeon tyres.

Together, they have necessitated the fitment of new plastic wheel-arch extensions to keep it compliant with Germany’s vehicle registration process. They not only to increase the overall width of the standard EQC  by a full 200mm but also provide it with a toughened appearance fully befitting its off-road brief.

Eberle said the ground clearance has increased by 153mm over the standard EQC, at 293mm, which gives Mercedes-Benz’s latest four-wheel-drive prototype 58mm more clearance than the standard G-Class.

The approach angle is up by 11.2deg, at 31.8deg, and the departure angle increases 13.0deg to 33.0deg. The crucial breakover angle has also been improved by 12.6deg, at 24.2deg, and the fording depth is up by 150mm to 400mm.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Lexus UX300e 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Lexus UX300e 2020 UK review
Ford Fiesta EcoBoost mHEV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ford Fiesta 1.0 MHEV ST-Line X 2020 UK review
Cupra Leon 2020 LHD UK first drive review - hero front
Cupra Leon eHybrid 2020 UK review
Cupra Formentor 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Cupra Formentor 2020 UK review
Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet 2020 UK review
View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Mercedes-Benz ECQ 2019 review - hero front

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Mercedes’ first proper electric car hits a competitive mark dynamically and might exceed rivals for comfort and refinement. Big appeal for the eco-conscious and tech-savvy; maybe a touch less for the interested driver

Read our review
Back to top

What’s it like to drive?

Our test of the EQ 4x4² took place in a large quarry that had been turned into an off-road park with deep sand, water crossings, muddy patches, rocky tracks, steep inclines, treacherous declines and side slopes, among other obstacles. It’s hardly the place you’d expect to see a leather-lined EV. But that in itself is part and parcel of this car's appeal.

Climbing up into the new prototype is quite a stretch, but once you’ve reached the elevated driver’s seat, it’s all fairly familiar and every bit as well finished as the standard EQC.

It’s a strange feeling being perched well above the ground, but the view is quite commanding in the same way that it is in Mercedes-Benz’s other portal-axle creations, although you can’t see the corners very well.

We move off in complete silence but the sound of gravel beneath the tyres quickly replaces it. The strong torque delivered by the twin electric motors provides convincing propulsion in all situations. Despite the rugged and sometimes treacherous conditions, it feels strong and powerful.

All up, there are seven driving modes, although we concentrated mostly on the most extreme of them: Off-Road Plus. Eberle and his team have altered the throttle mapping of the standard EQC and it allows suitably sensitive modulation where the traction is questionable and you need to creep along at little more than walking speeds.    

Advertisement
Back to top

The portal axles don’t feature reduction gears, so you cannot choose low-range gearing. However, the fixed-ratio gearbox provides exceptional smoothness, even at very low speeds when climbing. The steering is light in weighting but as precise as any off-roader I’ve driven, while the brakes offer a reassuring feel despite the large wheels and tyres.

One key advantage over conventional combustion-engined off-roaders is the tight turning circle, which gives the EQC 4x4² outstanding agility and a terrific sense of manoeuvrability. Wheel articulation is also very impressive – and there’s no rubbing of the tyres within the guards even when an individual spring is fully compressed.

You don't get locking differentials like you do in the G-Class. Still, the brake-actuated ESP system is quick and sensitive enough to provide outstanding traction and sure-footedness. With all that ground clearance, it proved unstoppable on my test drive, even on the most demanding obstacles. I tried hard to place it in a situation where it might get stuck, but with some patience behind the wheel, the high-riding prototype always managed to get itself out of trouble.

Mercedes-Benz is not making any claims about the weight of the EQC 4x4². But with the EQC hitting the scales at 2495kg, it’s obviously quite exceptional, even by portal-axle off-roader standards.

And then there’s the question of range. Again, there’s nothing official, but with the standard model offering a claimed 259 miles, you won’t want to head too far off the beaten track. At least, not unless you are towing a spare battery to top up the energy reserves when they run low.

READ MORE

Mercedes to 'eliminate' manual gearboxes and cull ICE powertrains

Electric SUV mega-test: Mercedes EQC vs luxury rivals

New Mercedes EQE saloon, EQE SUV and EQS SUV confirmed

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1

Just Saying

12 October 2020
Thought the first image was a matchbox toy car! Mercedes continues to invest. It'll be Audi tomorrow and BMW Thursday.
Just maybe, the German car manufacturers do reinvest into R&D way more than I imagined. Fair play.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Lexus UX300e 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Lexus UX300e 2020 UK review
Ford Fiesta EcoBoost mHEV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ford Fiesta 1.0 MHEV ST-Line X 2020 UK review
Cupra Leon 2020 LHD UK first drive review - hero front
Cupra Leon eHybrid 2020 UK review
Cupra Formentor 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Cupra Formentor 2020 UK review
Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet 2020 UK review
View all latest drives