First drive: Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica prototype review

It's not quite the last Huracán’s last hurrah - there's one more variant still to be unveiled - but the Tecnica feels like the equivalent of a greatest hits compilation for Lamborghini's long-lived junior supercar.

It will have more power and sharper dynamics than the Huracán Evo RWD that sits below it in the pecking order, but with more accessible pricing and everyday usability than the track-focused STO above it.

You can read our more detailed reveal story about the Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica - and look at some prettier pictures - but Autocar has already had the chance to experience a prototype version at the Nardò track in Italy.

Changes pretty much split the difference between the existing models. The Tecnica gets the STO’s brawnier, 631hp version of the 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 and drive is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It gets fixed-ratio steering instead of a variable rack, which, the company admits, is better suited to track use, but it also has active rear steering to both improve stability and to allow the advanced LDVI active dynamics system to adjust the car’s attitude under hard use. The adaptive suspension, torque biasing rear differential and traction control system have all been recalibrated, too.

While less visually aggressive than the STO, the Tecnica has new front and rear bumpers that incorporate much bigger apertures than the Evo's, plus integrated winglet elements up front. It also has a new vertical rear screen that looks across a carbonfibre engine cover in place of the glass panel of lesser Huracáns. The new rear wing now sits raised from the bodywork and is more effective: Lamborghini claims it can generate 35% more aerodynamic downforce than the Evo, translating to a peak across the vehicle of around 180kg. Cooling for the standard carbon-ceramic brakes has been improved, too.