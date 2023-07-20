First drive: 2023 Porsche Cayenne Turbo e-Hybrid prototype

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT – the SUV that so badly wanted to be a 911 GT3 – had us all conflicted. A 2.2-tonne SUV shouldn’t be so much fun to drive.

The imminent facelifted Cayenne will give us something else to be conflicted about, because while the Turbo GT lives on, emissions regulations prevent it from coming to Europe. Instead, we’ll get an extra-sporty version of the range-topping plug-in hybrid.

There’s a lot we don’t know yet, including what the new model will be called, but Porsche has confirmed it will have “over 700bhp” and “significantly more than 664lb ft”, which should be plenty.

The new drivetrain, which will also be available in the third-generation Panamera, receives the same electric components as the Cayenne E-Hybrid, including a 174bhp electric motor and a 25.9kWh lithium ion battery. That will enable an electric range of more than 44 miles, which CEOs picking their next company car will be delighted about.

Providing the meat of the power is the latest version of Porsche’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine, which now runs a mono-scroll turbocharger with an electric wastegate in place of the twin-scroll turbocharger used previously, among other changes.

The wholesale increase in power and torque pitches the most powerful of Porsche’s plug-in hybrid-powered Cayenne models into direct competition with the BMW XM Label Red, whose petrol-electric drivetrain kicks out 738bhp and 738lb ft.

We got to drive a prototype of the Cayenne Coupé with the GT package ahead of a planned unveiling at the Munich motor show in September, and performance is nothing short of scintillating.

The new plug-in hybrid drivetrain is hugely muscular, providing rabid step-off and fervent in-gear acceleration. The combination of electric motor and petrol engine power provides absorbing linearity and prodigiously muscular qualities to the delivery. There is great urgency under load in lower gears and effortless cruising on a more relaxed throttle in taller ratios. It is also terrifically vocal, with a deep-throated roar to the titanium exhaust in more sporting driving modes.