First Caterham Project V prototype to be shown in January

Electric sports car project shows signs of life after a year of silence

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
11 December 2025

Caterham will show a near-production version of its first electric car on 9 January.

The first rolling prototype of the Project V sports car will be displayed at the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon, marking a major milestone in its development. 

The company has been largely silent about the progress of the project since October last year, when it announced it had partnered with Yamaha for the car’s electric motors.

Caterham will now evaluate Yamaha’s rear-mounted electric motor, as well as the battery’s safety and performance and the durability of the car’s chassis.

“This next step enables us to complete a comprehensive vehicle testing programme,” said Caterham CEO Kazuho Takahashi.

Takahasi – who is also president and founder of Japanese firm VT Holdings, which acquired Caterham in 2021 – assumed control of the British sports car maker last month after previous CEO Bob Laishley stepped down.

The Project V was first shown in concept form at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed. It was earmarked for a market launch in 2026 but, given testing is only now beginning, this seems unlikely.

Caterham Project V rear quarter

It remains to be seen how substantially the car will have been altered from the concept unveiled two years ago. It was originally due to have 268bhp and a range of 249 miles at a cost of less than £80,000. However, while the technology available to Caterham’s mainstream rivals has drastically improved, the business case for electric sports cars has weakened significantly. 

Lotus, for instance, has yet to confirm when it will launch the Type 135, an electric sports car in the vein of the Emira, and has shifted its focus to launching a range of plug-in-hybrid models.

Porsche, meanwhile, has faced setbacks in developing the electric Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman successors. Weaker than expected growth in EV sales, particularly for sporting models, recently prompted the German company to overhaul its strategy. It has decided to retain combustion engines as an option in “top” versions of the 718, having previously planned to go EV-only with the arrival of those next-generation models.

Whether Caterham will follow its competitors in transplanting a combustion-engined powertrain into the Project V remains to be seen.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

alessandro 11 December 2025

Nice looking. It somewhat echoes the Dino 246 albeit with less grace.

Vertigo 11 December 2025
"Weaker than expected growth in EV sales, particularly for sporting models"

- Which sporting models? There's never been an electric sports car below £100k, and even above it there's only the Rimac Nevera/Battista and Maserati Granturismo Folgore.

