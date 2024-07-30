Electric Lotus Elise not possible with current battery technology

Lotus could push back the launch of its long-awaited Type 135 electric sports car until smaller, lighter batteries become available, so it can be as close in spirit to the Elise as possible.

According to the most recent scheduling, the Type 135 was due on sale in 2027 at an estimated price of £75,000 as a replacement for the petrol-powered Emira.

While that is still the target, Lotus Group design boss Ben Payne has hinted it could be held back until next-generation EV technology comes on stream.

Payne said that launching the electric two-seater remains important because “the Elise is the go-to touchpoint for Lotus”. But the packaging constraints of current EV hardware would not allow the firm to stay true to the principles that defined the original car.

“The technology right now does not really allow you to recreate that product in a convincing way,” said Payne, referring to the generally taller silhouettes and higher kerb weights of today’s EVs that are a product of their underfloor batteries.

“The archetype of the moment is the larger, higher product, because you can very simplistically package the required technical elements into that size of vehicle more easily,” he continued.

Lotus’s first electric cars – the Emeya saloon and Eletre SUV – are significantly larger and heavier than any of its combustion-engined cars.

That makes it difficult, suggested Payne, for any sports car produced using the same hardware to ape the characteristics of the original Elise, which embodied the purist view of a British sports car. Payne added: “It’s fun to drive, super-engaging, very connected – just an utterly appealing driver’s product.” Lotus has previously revealed a dedicated lightweight architecture for future electric sports cars, beginning with the Type 135.

Dubbed ‘E-Sports’, it features a rear subframe structure that is said to be 37% lighter than that of the petrol-powered Emira and designed to allow the batteries to be stacked in the middle of the chassis.

That arrangement would allow an electric Lotus sports car to sit as close to the ground as the Elise and have its mass centralised for optimal dynamics. However, Payne suggested the advent of lighter, more compact battery technology would allow the firm to bring the car to fruition.

Asked whether solid-state batteries – which are far more energy dense and thus smaller and lighter than today’s conventional technologies – could facilitate the compact silhouette and low weight of a driver-focused sports car, Payne said: “They do. The physical size shrinking, and inevitably the mass coming down, allows you to go back to the core values. For a brand like Lotus, being able to reduce everything to the minimum and then shrinkwrap the car around it is the core philosophy of [founder Colin] Chapman.”