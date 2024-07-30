BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Electric Lotus Elise not possible with current battery technology
UP NEXT
Electric Audi A6 lands tomorrow with striking saloon and estate

Electric Lotus Elise not possible with current battery technology

Sports car was due on sale in 2027 at around £75,000, but could be held back for less heavy battery pack
Felix Page
News
3 mins read
30 July 2024

Lotus could push back the launch of its long-awaited Type 135 electric sports car until smaller, lighter batteries become available, so it can be as close in spirit to the Elise as possible.

According to the most recent scheduling, the Type 135 was due on sale in 2027 at an estimated price of £75,000 as a replacement for the petrol-powered Emira.

While that is still the target, Lotus Group design boss Ben Payne has hinted it could be held back until next-generation EV technology comes on stream.

Related articles

Payne said that launching the electric two-seater remains important because “the Elise is the go-to touchpoint for Lotus”. But the packaging constraints of current EV hardware would not allow the firm to stay true to the principles that defined the original car.

“The technology right now does not really allow you to recreate that product in a convincing way,” said Payne, referring to the generally taller silhouettes and higher kerb weights of today’s EVs that are a product of their underfloor batteries.

“The archetype of the moment is the larger, higher product, because you can very simplistically package the required technical elements into that size of vehicle more easily,” he continued.

Lotus’s first electric cars – the Emeya saloon and Eletre SUV – are significantly larger and heavier than any of its combustion-engined cars.

That makes it difficult, suggested Payne, for any sports car produced using the same hardware to ape the characteristics of the original Elise, which embodied the purist view of a British sports car. Payne added: “It’s fun to drive, super-engaging, very connected – just an utterly appealing driver’s product.” Lotus has previously revealed a dedicated lightweight architecture for future electric sports cars, beginning with the Type 135.

Dubbed ‘E-Sports’, it features a rear subframe structure that is said to be 37% lighter than that of the petrol-powered Emira and designed to allow the batteries to be stacked in the middle of the chassis.

That arrangement would allow an electric Lotus sports car to sit as close to the ground as the Elise and have its mass centralised for optimal dynamics. However, Payne suggested the advent of lighter, more compact battery technology would allow the firm to bring the car to fruition.

Asked whether solid-state batteries – which are far more energy dense and thus smaller and lighter than today’s conventional technologies – could facilitate the compact silhouette and low weight of a driver-focused sports car, Payne said: “They do. The physical size shrinking, and inevitably the mass coming down, allows you to go back to the core values. For a brand like Lotus, being able to reduce everything to the minimum and then shrinkwrap the car around it is the core philosophy of [founder Colin] Chapman.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Nissan Qashqai front three quarter cornering
Nissan Qashqai
8
Nissan Qashqai
1TOYOTA GRYARIS 2024 FRONT ACTION
Toyota GR Yaris
10
Toyota GR Yaris
Vauxhall Mokka review lead pic
Vauxhall Mokka
7
Vauxhall Mokka
01 Volkswagen Golf Mk85 2024 review front driving lead
Volkswagen Golf
9
Volkswagen Golf
New Volkswagen Golf GTI front lead
Volkswagen Golf GTI
8
Volkswagen Golf GTI

View all car reviews

Back to top

British engineering firm Nyobolt has recently showcased high-density battery tech in a concept based on the original Elise. It has a 35kWh battery pack but weighs just 1246kg and is no larger than the original car.

Payne refused to confirm whether the car’s planned 2027 launch could be delayed but said: “These things need to dovetail in the right way.” He added it would be “100%” possible to ready the car by 2027, but “you need to look at the business level factors on top of that. It’s a difficult job.”

Advertisement

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Lotus cars for sale

Lotus Elise 1.8 Sport 220 Euro 6 2dr
2018
£39,995
3,149miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Lotus Elise 1.6 Touring Euro 5 2dr
2013
£27,977
28,172miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Lotus ELISE 1.8 Sport 240 Final Edition Euro 6 2dr
2021
£44,870
6,050miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Lotus Emira 3.5 V6 First Edition Euro 6 2dr
2023
£67,995
2,500miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Lotus EVORA 3.5 V6 400 Euro 6 2dr 2 + 2
2016
£47,950
16,210miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Lotus Emira 3.5 V6 First Edition Euro 6 2dr
2023
£69,995
1,710miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Lotus EVORA 3.5 V6 GT410 Sport Euro 6 2dr
2019
£64,995
11,693miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Lotus Exige 3.5 V6 Sport 410 Euro 6 2dr
2021
£65,990
13,279miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Lotus Exige 3.5 V6 Sport 380 Euro 6 2dr
2017
£59,995
13,388miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Next
Prev
View all 217 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
HowdyFolks 30 July 2024

Wasn't the Tesla Roadster effectively an electric Elise?

soldi 30 July 2024

Just add lightness

Latest Reviews

Nissan Qashqai front three quarter cornering
Nissan Qashqai
8
Nissan Qashqai
1TOYOTA GRYARIS 2024 FRONT ACTION
Toyota GR Yaris
10
Toyota GR Yaris
Vauxhall Mokka review lead pic
Vauxhall Mokka
7
Vauxhall Mokka
01 Volkswagen Golf Mk85 2024 review front driving lead
Volkswagen Golf
9
Volkswagen Golf
New Volkswagen Golf GTI front lead
Volkswagen Golf GTI
8
Volkswagen Golf GTI

View all car reviews