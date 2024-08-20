BACK TO ALL NEWS
Fiat Panda off sale in UK after 12 years
Fiat Panda off sale in UK after 12 years

Small hatchback was one of the nation’s cheapest cars, at £14,750; will be replaced by Grande Panda
Charlie Martin
News
2 mins read
20 August 2024

The fourth-generation Fiat Panda has been pulled from sale in the UK after 12 years, Autocar can reveal.

It ends a 21-year run for the Italian city car, which was one of a handful of models available for less than £15,000.

Only the Dacia Sandero and its smaller sibling, the electric Dacia Spring, can be had for less.

It will be replaced by the Grande Panda, a small SUV twinned with the new Citroën C3 offering a choice of mild-hybrid petrol and electric powertrains.

The EV is set to be one of the UK’s cheapest electric options when it arrives in December, at less than £22,000.

Autocar understands that UK dealer stock of the existing Panda is planned to last until the launch of the Grande Panda.

The number of examples left is surely severely limited, as fewer than 5000 Pandas have left showrooms across the nation since 2020.

Some 70,000 Fiat 500s were sold over the same period, of which 60,000 were of the older combustion-engined type.

It's possible that the Panda’s withdrawal from the UK market was also motivated by the introduction of the zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate. This effectively requires that car firms sell an increasing ratio of EVs in the UK annually, starting at 22% this year and rising to 80% in 2030.

Fiat’s ratio currently stands at around 10%. It recently cut the price of the electric 500e from £28,195 to £24,995 (or £21,995 if the brand’s ‘e-grant’ is included) to stimulate sales.

The Panda will remain available on the continent until the end of the decade, owing to its continued strong sales.

According to data from analyst Jato Dynamics, it was Europe’s 19th best-selling car during the first half of this year, with 76,450 examples leaving showrooms.

That’s 25% more than Fiat had sold by the same point in 2023 and outnumbers the combined sales of Fiat and Abarth 500s.

Fiat CEO Olivier François said in February that Panda production at Pomigliano d'Arco will rise by 20% this year to around 175,000, noting an increase in demand for the small hatchback in its native Italy.

Read our review

Car review
Fiat Panda 4x4
It's now 30 years since the introduction of the Fiat Panda 4x4

Fiat Panda 4x4

It has a unique mix of city car and small SUV traits, but how much rugged capability does Fiat's off-road supermini really have - and is it the best of its kind?

Read our review

ianp55 20 August 2024

Always thought that the Panda was one of FIAT's greats concieved in the eighties golden era along with the Tipo & Uno, we had two a basic Mk 1 and and not that much less basic Panda Activeyears

The Mk 1 was bought second hand and lasted fifteen years, the second was bought new in November 2008 and is stil trundling around Exmoor nearly 16 

Tonrichard 20 August 2024

Rather sad. Even if you discount the fact that entry price cars are now expensive, and risen proportionately more than larger cars, there must still be a strong market for A and B class cars which are so much easier to drive in traffic and park. The Panda had little direct competition and perhaps suited older folk who liked its visibility and space for Fido. 

xxxx 20 August 2024

The lack of sales was purely because they didn't promote it, every time there was a Fiat ad on TV it would be a variant of the 500.  As sales aboard prove there's nothing wrong with the car it's purely down to market malipulation by PSA.

catnip 20 August 2024

You're right, its not too dissimilar from the way Ford concentrated all their efforts on the Puma and wouldn't sell you a Fiesta, then canned the latter due to "falling demand". Small, simple cars with character like this are great, but of course the buying public are more influenced by what manufacturers and journalists tell them they should buy, or the obsession with keeping up with the neighbours.

