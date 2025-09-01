BACK TO ALL NEWS
Fiat Grande Panda arrives in November priced from £18k
Fiat Grande Panda arrives in November priced from £18k

Retro-futuristic crossover undercuts much of the competition; EV starts at £21k

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
1 September 2025

UK order books for the new Fiat Grande Panda have opened, with mild-hybrid versions of the new small crossover priced from £18,035 and its electric counterpart starting at £21,035.

It makes the Grande Panda, named Best Small Car at the 2025 Autocar Awards, one of the UK’s most affordable models. In hybrid form, it undercuts rivals such as the Renault Clio (from £18,995), while the EV is cheaper than the rival Hyundai Inster (from £23,505). 

The mild-hybrid pairs a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine with a 29bhp electric motor that is integrated into its six-speed automatic gearbox. They combine for outputs of 109bhp and 107lb ft, enabling a 0-62mph time of 10.0sec.

The EV, meanwhile, has a single front-mounted motor that puts out 111bhp and 90lb ft, dispatching 0-62mph in 11.0sec. Its 44kWh battery yields a range of 199 miles and it can be recharged at up to 100kW.

The electric model has yet to qualify for the government’s new Electric Car Grant scheme – under which the closely related Citroën ë-C3 is discounted by £1500 – but Fiat has reinstated its own ‘e-grant’, cutting the car’s price by £1500.

Customer deliveries are expected to begin in November. Select dealers will be displaying the car on a nationwide tour taking place between 4 September and 11 October.

Fiat claims to have received "unparalleled" demand for the Grande Panda in the months leading up to its launch, with several thousand potential buyers registering their interest and “significant” dealer enquiries.

Read our review

Car review
Best Small Cars Fiat Grande Panda

Fiat Grande Panda

Quasi-rugged retro throwback gains the option of a petrol-electric powertrain

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

