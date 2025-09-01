UK order books for the new Fiat Grande Panda have opened, with mild-hybrid versions of the new small crossover priced from £18,035 and its electric counterpart starting at £21,035.

It makes the Grande Panda, named Best Small Car at the 2025 Autocar Awards, one of the UK’s most affordable models. In hybrid form, it undercuts rivals such as the Renault Clio (from £18,995), while the EV is cheaper than the rival Hyundai Inster (from £23,505).

The mild-hybrid pairs a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine with a 29bhp electric motor that is integrated into its six-speed automatic gearbox. They combine for outputs of 109bhp and 107lb ft, enabling a 0-62mph time of 10.0sec.

The EV, meanwhile, has a single front-mounted motor that puts out 111bhp and 90lb ft, dispatching 0-62mph in 11.0sec. Its 44kWh battery yields a range of 199 miles and it can be recharged at up to 100kW.

The electric model has yet to qualify for the government’s new Electric Car Grant scheme – under which the closely related Citroën ë-C3 is discounted by £1500 – but Fiat has reinstated its own ‘e-grant’, cutting the car’s price by £1500.

Customer deliveries are expected to begin in November. Select dealers will be displaying the car on a nationwide tour taking place between 4 September and 11 October.

Fiat claims to have received "unparalleled" demand for the Grande Panda in the months leading up to its launch, with several thousand potential buyers registering their interest and “significant” dealer enquiries.