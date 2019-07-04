Ferrari showcases Monza SP2 speedster at Goodwood

Ferrari has shown off the dramatic Monza SP2 limited-run special at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, marking the car's dynamic debut ahead of customer deliveries.

It joins the SP1 as the first two models in a series of bespoke cars the company calls the 'Icona' series. The models were initially revealed in Ferrari's home in Maranello, but one has now appeared in Sussex following a second static outing at the Paris Motor show.

Fewer than 500 of the two models - one a fixed single-seater, the other a two-seater - will be produced, with the production split according to demand from the select band of Ferrari collectors invited to buy them. There’s no official news of the pricing, but it is thought to be in the region of $3 million (£2.3m).

Inspired by the original Ferrari Barchetta models, particularly the 1948 166 MM and the 750 Monza of the 1950s, the SP1 and SP2 also feature the most powerful engine Ferrari has ever produced.

The 6.5-litre V12 delivers 809bhp at 8500rpm and 530lb ft of torque at 7000rpm. The engine has also gained variable inlet tracts - something taken from F1 engines - and another first for a road-going Ferrari.

The company is claiming a 0-62mph time of just 2.9sec and a 0-124mph time of 7.9sec. The maximum speed is set at 186mph. Loosely based on the 812 Superfast's underpinnings, the SP1 and 2 are clothed in carbonfibre composite panels.