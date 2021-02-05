Ferrari 812 GTO due this year as likely V12 GT swansong

Ferrari is expected to mark the end of front-engined V12 grand tourer production with a hardcore GTO version of the 812 Superfast.

Spotted testing in Maranello last year and believed to be on the cards for an official reveal later in 2021, the 812 GTO could mark the end of a model line of Ferrari GTs that can be traced right back to the 166 Inter, which was launched in 1948 with a 2.0-litre V12.

An industry source told Autocar that some customers have been invited to place orders for the track-focused spiritual successor to the 599 GTO and that, although there's some uncertainty over how many will be built, it will likely get a limited production run of 812 units, following the example set by the 599 GTO.

A Ferrari spokesman declined to comment, but there's a good chance that the 812 GTO would be the last front-engined, naturally aspirated V12-powered Ferrari GT to go on sale, given an industry-wide shift away from non-electrified, large-capacity atmo motors.

It remains unclear what Ferrari has planned for the future of its 12-cylinder engine. Chief technology officer Michael Leiters previously told Autocar that the firm "will try and build it for as long as possible" and the range-topping version of the upcoming Purosangue SUV is likely to use it in some form.

Also on the cards, according to Autocar's source, is an Aperta open-top version of the 812 GTO, which would add a hefty premium and potentially be even more limited in number, although it remains to be seen how this would be significantly differentiated from the 812 GTS convertible that was launched last year.

As for differences over the standard 812 Superfast, tradition - and pictures of prototypes - suggests modifications for the range-topper will be focused on improving dynamic performance, rather than merely outright pace.

To that end, we can see signs of a revised aerodynamic package that will likely aid downforce and a reshaped front end with additional air intakes for improved cooling.

Additional enhancements are likely to include a bespoke performance exhaust, a stripped-back, race-inspired cockpit design and tweaks to the 6.5-litre engine that will raise power slightly from the standard 812 Superfast's 780bhp.

It's not yet known when the wraps could come off the 812 GTO, but Autocar's source said it was originally scheduled to have been revealed by now, so some time in the next few months seems realistic.

The price is expected to be in the region of £500,000 for the coupé - nearly double that of the standard car - and considerably more than that for the convertible.

