Ferrari's 2022 performance SUV: first prototype caught testing

Ferrari is preparing to enter the performance SUV ring in 2022 – and now what is claimed to be the first prototype for the eagerly anticipated model has been caught in the open.
Spotted within the confines of the Italian brand's Maranello headquarters, the test mule appears to feature a heavy adapted body from the Maserati Levante SUV. It should be stated that this doesn't indicate the final production design in any way.
However, there are plenty of clues that this model is intended to push Ferrari into offering new levels of comfort, interior design and space. The body, which sits significantly lower than its Maserati donor, has been adapted with a longer bonnet that features a chunky bulge where the engine is located.
The length and positioning corresponds with Autocar's understanding that the SUV will be front-mid-engined, while the bulge suggests that a large-capacity engine - possibly a V12 - features underneath this mule. Certainly, the quad exhausts look similar to those from the V12-powered GTC4 Lusso and 812 models.
Due in 2022 and being developed under the codename Purosangue, which translates as ‘thoroughbred’, the Ferrari SUV promises to be like no other performance or ultra-luxury SUV on the market thanks to different positioning from the likes of the Aston Martin DBX, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
The SUV, also known internally as ‘175’, is one of 15 new Ferraris announced last year and set to be launched by 2023. They will be built off two bespoke architectures giving two distinct model lines, one for mid-engined supercars, such as the imminent F8 Tributo, and the other for front-mid-engined GT-style cars, including the new SUV.
“I’m convinced on this car and the technical concept,” Ferrari’s chief technical officer Michael Leiters revealed in an exclusive interview. “I think we’ve found a concept and a package which is on one side a real SUV and will convince SUV customers to buy it, but on the other side there’s a huge differentiation of concept to existing SUVs.”
That concept is based around Ferrari’s ability to mix a bespoke architecture – as opposed to one shared across a wider group, such as the Volkswagen Touareg and Audi Q7-derived MLB platform used by the Bentayga and Urus – that not only endows the car with Ferrari levels of performance and dynamic ability but also the space, comfort and user-friendly cabin required of an SUV.
“The challenge is to open a new segment for Ferrari,” said Leiters. “We always have very, very sharp positioning. It helps to develop cars in a certain, focused manner and easily decide certain trade-offs.
Join the debate
James Dene
SUV?
Sports Utility Vehicle? Well, it's certainly a vehicle.
GZ
Pity
..nice looking, but like all Ferraris will be way overpriced, bit like the up coming Aston SUV...which will fail for that very reason!...and not looking 'special' enough!
scrap
It all sounds so positive,
It all sounds so positive, but all engineering involves compromise.
Developing a new front engine platform for Ferrari that will also support a four door SUV will inevitably compromise that platform - the question is how much?
I think Ferrari are making a mistake here. The brand should be about super sports cars and GTs, and glamour - nothing else.
Sporky McGuffin
You might be right on the first bit (though I doubt it), but they're building this because their customers disagree with you on the second bit, or trust Ferrari to make something that Ferrari will be happy with.
wmb
Add to that....
...the cost of eletricfication is expensive too! With the asking price of a Ferrari being what it is, they can no doubt absorb the investment cost much better then most. Yet, having a "cash cow" of sorts, an SUV in their line up will help pay for that investment, without hurting Ferrari's cash reserves.
Torque Stear
Ten years too late!
In 2022 I doubt anyone will want to commit £100k's to a vehicle that will live in city centres but stands a very reasonable chance of being banned from them.
Plus I suspect that plaid mode Model X and Porsche's fully electric SUV will make a petrol engined SUV's look very ordinary by then.
xxxx
Torque
If I could +1 you I would.
eseaton
Do you really eagerly
Do you really eagerly anticipate this, Mark? Follow the herd fast SUVs really do it for you?
And that 'as imagined by Autocar' hotwheels drawing is beyond comedy.
Peter Cavellini
Spag Bol anyone?!
Yeah , I just hope Ferrari’s iteration of what an SUV should look, do is not generic, a pastiche of other brands, and why shouldn’t Ferrari do an SUV?......
Peter Cavellini
