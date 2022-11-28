Ferrari’s 1338bhp VGT concept previews future sports car design

Ferrari has previewed how its next-generation road cars could look with the release of a futuristically designed 1338bhp single-seat racing concept created exclusively for the virtual gaming world.

Designed at Ferrari’s Maranello base, the aerodynamically moulded Vision Gran Turismo represent a “futuristic design manifesto” for the brand’s next-generation road and race cars.

Featured exclusively – as the name suggests – on the Gran Turismo 7 racing simulator, the car has been designed by Flavio Manzoni’s team at Ferrari Centro Stile and takes inspiration from 1960s and 1970s iconic racers such as the 330 P3 and 512 S.

Aerodynamics play a big part in the VGT’s design, with two side channels that direct airflow around the cockpit and over the side pods, and a rear diffuser and biplane wing inspired by Ferrari’s real-world 499P LMHd racer combined to generate “extremely efficient aerodynamic downforce” that plants the car to the track, Ferrari says.

Underneath, the VGT receives a “more extreme” version of the 120deg twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine that powers the Ferrari 296 GTB road car and 499P racer. The uprated powerplant now pushes out 1016bhp at 9000rpm (296 GTB: 819bhp at 8000rpm) and 664lb ft at 5500rpm, with an additional 322bhp available through three electric motors – one on the rear axle and one on each of the front wheels.

This high-revving engine is connected to a Formula 1-derived, eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox and can send the car from standing to 62mph in less than 2sec, and to 124mph in a blistering 5sec. Top speed for the 1250kg track weapon has been quoted as more than 218mph.

Although no real version of the Ferrari VGT has been announced, a full-scale physical study will be on display at the Italian car maker’s museum in Maranello from 15 December.

The car follows a number of other manufacturers into the virtual racing sphere, including Vision Gran Turismo models from Suzuki, Jaguar, Porsche and Lamborghini.

However, the recently revealed V10-powered McLaren Solus GT is one of the first virtual cars to make it into the real world. The sub-1000kg special with 830bhp was limited to 25 cars at more than £3 million each.