Facelifted 2020 Cupra Ateca arrives with improved dynamics

The Cupra Ateca has been updated inside and out for 2021, mirroring the facelift given to the standard Seat version earlier this month.

As with Seat’s non-performance version, Cupra’s hot Ateca has been subtly redesigned, most obviously at the front. It receives new LED headlight and foglight designs, a reshaped front bumper with an aluminium diffuser and Seat’s angular new grille – as seen on the Tarraco large SUV and new Leon – which is framed by a dark chrome surround to differentiate the Cupra variant.

Additional styling changes include an aluminium finish for the side mouldings, mirror caps and roof rails, as well as new puddle lights that project the Cupra logo onto the floor, dynamic rear indicators and larger, optional 19in alloy wheels that can be specified in Cupra’s trademark copper finish. New bumper designs at each end make the Ateca 10mm longer overall than before.

As with the current car, a set of prominent quad exhaust pipes mark Cupra's Ateca out as the performance variant.

The Ateca retains its EA888 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, but a new electrohydraulic multi-disc traction system in front of the rear differential monitors and analyses the road ahead, as well as the driver’s actions, to vary power delivery across the four wheels according to grip levels. That helps bring the 0-62mph time down from 5.2sec to 4.9sec. Top speed remains at 153mph.

Dynamic enhancements come courtesy of tweaks to the calibration of the steering set-up and throttle bheaviour, said to bring 'maximum agility' and enhanced driver feedback, while Cupra's Adaptive Chassis Control system can change the suspension and damper settings 'within milliseconds' according to different driving conditions. A set of 18in ventilated Brembo brake discs can be specified as an optional extra, improving stopping performance.

Interior upgrades come in the form of standard-fit Alcantara sports seats, illuminated treadplates and USB ports, a new ‘microsuede’ steering wheel with an engine start button and aluminium pedals. The infotainment touchscreen has also been enlarged from 8.0in to 9.2in. A 10.25in digital cockpit has been introduced as standard. A new voice control function can be used to navigate the infotainment menus, too.