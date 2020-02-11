Seat Tarraco gains sports-style FR trim for 2020

Seat has launched new FR and FR Sport trim options for its Tarraco large SUV, featuring styling elements inspired by the brand’s performance models and a raft of interior upgrades.

In FR guise, available from £31,680, the seven-seater receives a new set of 19in alloy wheels, twin exhaust outlets, a rear spoiler, black trim elements and redesigned bumpers at both ends for a more aggressive look.

Inside, the Tarraco’s standard front seats make way for a pair of bespoke sports-style items, which, as with the rear bench, are heated as standard. Front parking sensors are also included at no extra cost.

FR Sport trim takes the list price up to £33,430, and brings larger 20in grey alloy wheels alongside leather front and rear seats. Additionally, the range-topper benefits from rear- and top-view cameras, as well as heated windscreen washer nozzles and rear seats.

The Tarraco FR and FR Sport can be equipped with a choice of three engines – a 1.5-litre or 2.0-litre TSI petrol unit, or a 2.0-litre turbodiesel – which send their power either to the front or both axles via a six-speed manual or an eight-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Previously, all front-driven Tarraco models could only be specified with an automatic gearbox, but Seat added a manual option late last year, which is expected to account for a quarter of the model’s sales. In 2019, the Tarraco's first full year on sale, Seat sold 29,615 units across Europe, while Skoda sold 88,516 of its platform-sharing Kodiaq rival, which was launched in 2016.

