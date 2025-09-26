Rivian is planning a UK launch as part of an expansion into Europe and will offer its upcoming R2 SUV in right-hand drive.

To date, the US firm has operated only in North America with two electric models: the near-£60,000 R1S SUV and the related R1T pick-up truck.

But last year it revealed the smaller (4.7m-long) and more affordable R2, which was developed with European exports in mind.

Speaking to Autocar at the recent Munich motor show, Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said the R2 would arrive in the first half of 2026 in North America, priced from around $45,000 (£33,000), and a European launch would follow.

Rivian plans to bring the R2 to the UK once lefthand-drive models are in mainland Europe, but there is no UK launch date yet.

The R2 is a Tesla Model Y rival with more than 300 miles of range and standard single-motor rear-wheel drive or optional dual-motor four-wheel drive.

There is no launch date for the closely related R3, which is smaller than the R2 and styled more like a raised hatchback. Rivian has also shown a tri-motor performance version, the rally-raid-style R3X (pictured below).

Scaringe said his brand would be positioned in Europe as one that “remains highly aspirational but highly attainable”. He continued: “Those things don’t often go together. Often when you see the price go down, you see the desirability drop off. But this is what makes our R2 and R3 so interesting: they’re inviting and attainable in their pricing but they still feel very special.

“They feel like every decision was thought about by someone who loves their job and loves what they’re doing in a way that often you don’t get in a sub-$40,000 car, where a lot of times it feels like somebody was just doing their job, ticking boxes and following a book of requirements versus debating every single piece of content, material selection and panel. We are loving every one of those decisions to make it feel like it’s really curated.”