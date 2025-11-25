BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Mercedes-Benz CLA spawns 469-mile estate for sub-£50k

EV pay-per-mile tax could 'inflict severe damage' on car industry

Ahead of Autumn Budget tomorrow, industry urges government to rethink plans for new EV tax and scrapping ECOS

Felix Page
News
4 mins read
25 November 2025

The UK car industry has urged the government to rethink plans to impose a pay-per-mile tax on EVs or risk recent growth in the sector being "wiped out".

The new tax, set to be detailed tomorrow (26 November) in chancellor Rachel Reeves's Autumn Budget, is described by the Society of Motor Manufacturers (SMMT) as a measure that contradicts recent efforts to boost EV uptake, with the potential to "inflict severe damage" on the UK automotive industry.

The SMMT welcomed some of the government's recent pro-automotive initiatives, including the implementation of a new £2.5 billion innovation fund; the securing of preferential treatment for automotive products in trade deals with the US and India; changes to the zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate framework; and the recent introduction of the new Electric Car Grant (ECG).

These steps, the body said, are "evidence of government's recognition of the importance of the sector to both economic prosperity and decarbonisation". However, it cautioned that some of the elements of the Budget "risk negating this support".

Chief among those proposed measures is the mooted introduction of a new pay-per-mile tax for EVs, which the SMMT has previously called "entirely the wrong measure at the wrong time".

Under this new scheme, the government is set to introduce a levy of 3p per mile driven in an EV – a move aimed at recuperating lost revenue from the duty imposed on petrol and diesel, as motorists transition away from ICE vehicles.

That's in addition to the £195 that EV owners must now pay in vehicle excise duty (VED, or 'road tax') each year, meaning an EV driver who covers 8000 miles per year would be liable to pay £435 in annual charges that didn't exist last year. 

The pay-per-mile scheme is planned to be introduced in 2028, pending a public consultation process.

The SMMT said that "singling out electric cars" for the new tax would discourage prospective EV buyers from making the switch, thereby making the ZEV mandate's "ever-tougher sales targets even more costly and challenging to achieve". 

Under the terms of the mandate, car makers must achieve an EV sales mix of 28% in 2025, rising in increments to 80% by 2030, on the way to going exclusively electric in 2035. In the 10 months to the end of October, EVs had a market share of 25.4%. 

"No mitigation measures, including additional grant funding, could offset the message this measure would send consumers," the SMMT said, noting that car makers have already spent a combined £8.5bn discounting EVs to hit their targets so far. 

In a survey of 4368 car buyers, Autocar sibling title What Car? found that 52% would be put off choosing an EV if the pay-per-mile tax scheme were introduced and just 20% thought it was a good idea.  

The SMMT also repeated its call for the government to reverse its decision to axe the Employee Car Ownership Scheme (ECOS).

ECOS, operated mainly by car makers and dealers, allows employees to buy new cars at significantly reduced prices, with low monthly repayment bills and little to no interest charged. Usually, after six months or 6000 miles, the employee then sells the car back and replaces it with another under the same terms. 

The scheme accounts for around 100,000 registrations per year, equivalent to 5% of the new car market, and is viewed as a significant incentive for attracting and retaining talent within the automotive industry. 

The government believes the scheme is unfair, because ECOS car owners don't pay benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax or national insurance contributions, and so has pledged to end it from 6 April 2026.

The SMMT said this move "would cost the industry – and government – a combined £1.5bn per year" while putting some 5000 manufacturing jobs at risk. "Added to ongoing crippling energy costs and employment taxation, attracting much-needed investment will be ever more difficult," it added.

In a speech to industry leaders and politicians ahead of the budget on 25 November, SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “Government has said it will back automotive to the hilt and, for the most part, deeds have matched words, with trade agreements, regulatory flexibilities and an industrial strategy supplemented by a £2.5 billion fund that is designed to support automotive as a growth sector. 

"But with the good also came the bad and the downright ugly, with the proposed ending of Employee Car Ownership schemes. The Budget this week is a chance to align fiscal measures to growth and the future success of the sector. 

"Rather than road pricing for EVs, we need to see measures that stimulate consumer demand, so we can deliver the tax revenues, jobs, investment, productivity and growth that is in everyone’s interests.”

